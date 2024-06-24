"I don't do results. It'll be there at the end of the year" - Manny Machado firm on aesthetics as Padres star updates on recovery from injury

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres lost the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Padres had already claimed the series after winning the opening two games of the three-game series.

Despite his team's loss on Sunday, Manny Machado was in high spirits and reflected on his performance. When asked about his health status following a hip injury earlier this month, Machado had an intriguing reply for the reporters.

"It's been better, it's better," Machado said on his swing compared to the previous weeks on Marty Caswell MartyTimeTV.

"How does it look?" Machado asked the reporter.

"No results," Machado replied when the reporter asked about results. "I don't do results, results will be there at the end of the year."

The Padres superstar kept retreating his point after the reporter tried to enquire about Machado's personal goals this year after an injury-riddled season dampened his output last year.

Manny Machado served as a designated hitter for the Padres earlier this month after returning from a hip flexor strain he sustained in a game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 5.

Manny Machado shares belief in the clubhouse amidst injury crisis

Injuries to key players have hit the San Diego Padres over the last few days as both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar left Friday's game against the Brewers with injuries.

While Tatis Jr. was struck by a pitch on his elbow leading to his exit from the game, Profar struggled with a pre-existing patellar tendonitis issue and was removed after jogging between the bases during the seventh inning.

Manny Machado talked about the injury crisis in the clubhouse, saying:

"We are a little banged up but the guys came out there and competed and left it on the field. It's going to take all of us to win and that (series win) was a testament this weekend for sure."

Machado also took a subtle dig at the media personnel for criticizing the team during their underwhelming series of results at home at the start of the season. He said:

"I've said it before: You reporters love writing headlines, writing things, putting things out there, putting things out in the universe. You guys put that out there and now we are playing well at home and suck on the road." (Time stamp: 1:40)

Jurickson Profar was back in the lineup for the Padres' 6-2 loss at Petco Park on Sunday. However, Fernando Tatis Jr. missed out on the series finale despite being reportedly available for the game.