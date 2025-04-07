"I had my rifle and a bullet" — Jarren Duran shares harrowing story of mental health struggles

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was an All-Star in 2024. In 2021 and 2022, he was not sure he'd have a career in baseball and wasn't even sure he wanted to keep living. He was interviewed for a documentary series on Netflix called "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox."

Duran revealed for the docuseries that he was telling himself things "10 times worse" than the worst things he heard from fans, admitting it was a "really tough time" and that he didn't "want to be here anymore." The show is set to premiere Tuesday.

He even confirmed attempted suicide, saying via ESPN:

"I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened.

"So, to this day, I think God just didn't let me take my own life because I seriously don't know why it didn't go off. I took it as a sign of, 'I might have to be here for a reason', so that's when I started to look myself in the mirror after the gun didn't go off."

At that point, Duran said he had to ask himself if he did or did not want to stick around. Ultimately, he decided that he did want to. He believes the failed attempt happened for a reason and he aimed to play how he wants and live how he wants with his second chance.

That mentality seems to have paid off as he became an All-Star for the first time last year.

Red Sox president praises Jarren Duran after suicide attempt revelation

Jarren Duran revealed to the world that he attempted to take his own life, and for a reason beyond his understanding, it did not work. Now, he's an All-Star and decided to share about the darkest moment of his life.

Jarren Duran opened up on his struggles (Imagn)

Red Sox CEO and president Sam Kennedy said, via ESPN:

"Jarren's decision to share his story is an act of courage that reaches far beyond baseball. By opening up, he's showing others who may be struggling that they're not alone and that asking for help isn't just OK, it's essential."

Kennedy said every member of the American League team's organization stands with Duran. He also said they were "fortunate" to have Duran on the team.

