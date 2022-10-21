Chelsea Freeman, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, wrote an emotional message for her husband after their shocking exit from the playoffs.

In a new post on Instagram, Chelsea Freeman posted a photo with her husband and three children with a heartfelt message for the 33-year-old. She wrote:

"If I had one word to sum up the 2022 season, it would be resilience. I am always proud of Freddie, but this year was different. I saw you become an even better man, teammate, and player. To know you, is to love you and I cannot wait to see what the next season brings. Thank you LA, for an absolutely incredible first year."

The Dodgers were strong favorites to take home the World Series crown this year. The San Diego Padres, however, stunned the Dodgers. They bested Freeman and company with a score of 3-1.

The Dodgers won a staggering 111 games in the regular season. Freddie Freeman was an integral part in taking home the NL West title once again. In the process, the Padres advanced to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. Thus, the LA-based franchise was left in disbelief as to how they were unable to make it to the World Series in two out of the last three seasons.

Freddie Freeman reflects on disastrous NLDS exit to the Padres

The Dodgers were the No.1 seed and were primed to go all the way once again. It would have been just two years after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to win their seventh World Series. However, after a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4, first baseman Freeman cut a disappointing figure, speaking to the media saying:

“If you don’t win the World Series, it’s just disappointment right now. This was a really good team — a really, really good team. October baseball can be brutal, and it happened for us. We didn’t accomplish our goal. You know, there’s not really much more you can really say. You grind all year starting, all these guys in February and me in March."

Freddie Freeman will be gutted after the NLDS exit to the San Diego Padres

After moving from Atlanta to Los Angeles this season, Freeman had a splendid debut year with the Dodgers. He impressed in the regular season with a .323 batting average (second in the league) and 84 RBIs. However, at 33, Freddie Freeman's dream of a second World Series hangs in the balance, once again, after winning his maiden title with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

