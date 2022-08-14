"I think we’ve all felt the special feeling” - Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman discusses team's chemistry amid impressive11-game win streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a roll. Last night, the team extended their winning streak to 11 games, defeating the Kansas City Royals by a score of 8-3. Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin continued his impressive season. He earned the win as he went 6.2 innings, allowing just one run. His record now sits at 14-1 with a 2.24 ERA. Gonsolin spoke to the media after his performance last night.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "I just try to go out there and compete when it's my time to go." @goooose15 on his outing. (6.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks) "I just try to go out there and compete when it's my time to go." @goooose15 on his outing. (6.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks) https://t.co/J3MKyWqX5Q

The Los Angeles Dodgers' record now sits at 78-33. To make things even more impressive, they are the first team, since the 2002 Oakland Athletics, to win 11 games in a row all by multiple runs.

Los Angeles has won each game by multiple runs. The Dodgers are the first team to win 11 straight games, all by multiple runs, since the 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics. The Dodgers extended their MLB-leading win streak to 11 games with an 8-3 win over the Royals tonight.Los Angeles has won each game by multiple runs. The Dodgers are the first team to win 11 straight games, all by multiple runs, since the 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics. https://t.co/iX02fMk3aZ

An incredible stretch of baseball by the Dodgers. First baseman Freddie Freeman spoke about the team's recent play during this impressive stretch.

"I think we've all felt that special feeling. Right now, we're playing the baseball that we envisioned, and we're not losing many games since then." - Freddie Freeman via Clutch Sports

The Dodgers team chemistry seems to be clicking on all cylinders as they seem to be getting contributions from every player. Outfielder Trayce Thompson had a great game last night, going 3-for-4 with a home run. In 37 games, Thompson is now batting .300 with five home runs and an impressive .951 OPS.

The Dodgers will look to extend their winning streak tonight as they face off against the Kansas City Royals for Game 2 of the series.

Dave Roberts smiles in the dugout during last night's Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals game.

The Dodgers continue their series in Kansas City tonight as they look to extend their impressive win streak to 12 games. Here is tonight's projected starting lineup for the Dodgers.

1. Mookie Betts, RF 2. Trea Turner, SS 3. Freddie Freeman, 1B 4. Will Smith, C 5. Max Muncy, 3B 6. Justin Turner, DH 7. Gavin Lux, 2B 8. Joey Gallo, LF 9. Cody Bellinger, CF

