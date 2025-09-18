"I was skeptical at first" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia teases Mets star husband as he recalls the moment he first fell for her

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, have been married since 2021 and share three children. The Mets star recalled the moment he first saw his wife.Katia Lindor performed the national anthem on a violin ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, who was pitchside with his three children, showed love for his wife, recalling the moment he first saw her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the series opener against the Padres, Lindor recalled that the first time he saw a picture of Katia, it was with a violin. The clip was shared by MLB on Instagram and Katia teased her husband in the comments.&quot;At least his story about the first pic that drew him to my IG has stayed consistent...even if I was skeptical at first,&quot; Katia wrote.(Image source - Instagram)Francisco Lindor messaged Katia on Instagram after seeing her picture and the Mets shortstop shared the details in an interview with the New York Post in 2022.&quot;I messaged her on Instagram,&quot; Francisco recalled. &quot;Her picture popped up and I was like, 'This girl is beautiful!'&quot;We talked for three months and then I met her in Arizona 'cause I was out there for spring training,&quot; the professional athlete added. &quot;We just hung out ... [and] at first, I was a little bit like, 'Ahh, I don't want to really commit,' but I knew that she was the one.&quot;While Lindor was jumping in excitement with his two daughters at Katia's performance, the roles were reversed when the Mets star homered in the second inning on Tuesday.