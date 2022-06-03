"I still can’t get a follow though" - C.C. Sabathia jokingly complains on Twitter about not getting a follow back from Derek Jeter, gets his wish fulfilled by New York Yankees legend

C.C. Sabathia, a former MLB pitcher and six-time All-Star, joked on Twitter about not receiving a follow back from Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankees star who recently made his social media debut.

"…I still can’t get a follow though cuz." - @ CC Sabathia

Surprising all MLB fans, Derek finally chose to be on social media and created accounts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Jeffrey Guity @jeffguity Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat… Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat…

"Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses." - @ Derek Jeter

Derek's former fellow teammate C.C. Sabathia quickly followed him on Twitter, but he did not receive a follow back as he had hoped. When somebody close sends a follow request your way, you follow the person back. It's what good Twitter etiquette dictates.

CC Sabathia @CC_Sabathia Not just a teammate. Not just a friend. You are family. To me, to the Yankees organization, to all of the game of baseball. Thank you, No. 2 Not just a teammate. Not just a friend. You are family. To me, to the Yankees organization, to all of the game of baseball. Thank you, No. 2 https://t.co/vHfqNrDZJy

"Not just a teammate. Not just a friend. You are family. To me, to the Yankees organization, to all of the game of baseball. Thank you, No. 2." - @ CC Sabathia

Without wasting any time, Sabathia retweeted his grievance and wanted Jeter to take notice because Sabathia considers Jeter not just a teammate but family.

C.C. Sabathia came back with an update about Derek Jeter following him on Twitter

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

After C.C. Sabathia's initial tweet about Derek not following him, things took a hilarious turn. A few hours later, C.C. Sabathia posted an update that Jeter finally followed him back. The tweet received 13.1 K likes and 224 retweets.

"Update: I got the @derekjeter follow…bout time bro!!" - @ Derek Jeter

Derek also replied to the tweet and kept up with Sabathia.

"Sorry was at ballet class." - @ Derek Jeter

Ryan Ruocco, the sportscaster on ESPN, replied how the Captain joining social media was a big topic on "R2C2," the podcast hosted by C.C. Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco, and said that the follow back on Twitter is making Sabathia's night.

"The Captain joining social was a big topic on @R2C2 this week. This follow is making C’s night." - @ Ryan Ruacco

All MLB fans have witnessed the on-field unity between former baseball pitcher C.C. Sabathia and former shortstop Derek Jeter while playing for the New New York Yankees. Nevertheless, it is such a treat to see former MLB legends like Derek and C.C. Sabathia pulling each other's legs on Twitter and displaying a lovely rapport.

