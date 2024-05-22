"I still get emotional about it" - When Mark McGwire reflected on historic 1998 home run race with Sammy Sosa

One of the most exciting periods in MLB history came during the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. The iconic race between the two stars captured the attention of baseball fans everywhere, regardless of whether they cheered for the Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals.

"In honor of the Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire doc coming out today, here's a month-by-month look at their famous HR race from 1998" - @MLBONFOX

The home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa is now something that can be reflected upon with question marks, given the ties to steroid usage. However, there is no denying the impact that it had on the league and its fans, as both Sosa and McGwire surpassed Roger Maris for the all-time single-season home run record.

In an exclusive interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today, McGwire reflected upon the historic home run race and what it meant to him.

"25 years later, you show me that, and I still get emotional about it," the former 12-time All-Star said after reliving the moment he hit his 62nd home run of the 1998 season.

"Mark McGwire hits his 62nd home run of the 1998 season, breaking Roger Maris' record for the most in a single season" - @BaseballQuotes1

The race between Sosa and McGwire ended with the St. Louis Cardinals superstar hitting a then-record 70 home runs.

Although the home run race and the records set by the pair will forever be highlighted with an asterisk, it will live on as one of the most exciting duels in baseball history.

Barry Bonds later passed Mark McGwire's single-season record

Although the 1998 home run race undoubtedly brought new fans to the game, it also came during the height of the MLB's Steroid Era. Unfortunately for baseball fans at the time, many of the biggest stars either admitted to using steroids or were heavily linked to the scandal.

"Throwing it back to 2001 when Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs. This record still stands as the most home runs hit in one MLB season." - @KNBR

One such player was Barry Bonds, who broke McGwire's single-season home run record in 2001 when he smashed 73 total long balls. En route to hitting 762 home runs in his career, Bonds broke the seemingly untouchable record, securing the fourth MVP Award of his career to that point.

