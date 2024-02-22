  • home icon
  "I still want to reach and lead some of these young guys" - Eric Hosmer lays out future plans following MLB retirement

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 22, 2024 14:00 GMT
Eric Hosmer plans to reach players with his podcast
Eric Hosmer is calling it a career. The longtime first baseman hung up his cleats officially yesterday, but don't expect him to relax and take some time off. He has immediately jumped feet first into a new career of sorts in the media space. Hosmer and a former minor league teammate of his have launched a podcast and are aiming for it to grow into a lot of things.

Hosmer wants to reach players now that he's not playing anymore. Veteran presence is something a lot of teams want for their young stars, but the former first baseman can't provide that as a member of the clubhouse anymore. Nevertheless, he's still aiming to give back.

Hosmer said on the first episode of his new podcast called Diggin' Deep:

"For me, I'm a first baseman. I'm a left-handed hitter. There's not much value I can bring a team unless I'm playing 150 something games throughout the year and I'm at the point now where I just don't feel like I can do that. My body can't withhold that. My playing days are, unfortunately, over."

The former Kansas City Royals star continued:

"I still want to give back. I still want to reach and lead some of these young guys... I want to start a podcast, I want to start instilling a winning mentality in these guys in a day and age where everything is so individualized... How can we instill that mental toughness of being a winner and being a team guy?"

His ability to impact a team might be gone, but he's going to try and impact young players still.

Eric Hosmer moving into media post retirement

Eric Hosmer is doing what a lot of former athletes do, and it's not taking up golf. With the ever-growing media landscape, there are ample opportunities to get involved. Podcasts are a big way to do that.

Eric Hosmer is doing a podcast now.
Hosmer, the former San Diego Padres star, is launching a podcast. Some players do broadcasting, but podcasting is becoming all the rage for former athletes as a way to keep them connected.

