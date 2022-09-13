“I suggested that [Jorge] Mas should get the team and Jeter of course didn’t like that" - MLB insider was critical of Derek Jeter when Yankees legend bought a stake in Miami Marlins

Insider for the MLB Network, Jon Heyman once clashed with former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter. On “The Show,” Heyman discussed how it was with Jeter when he was at the peak of his career’s success and what happened when the MLB All-Star retired.

“As a player, I didn’t mind [Jeter] at all. Later, when he tried for the Marlins and did eventually get the Marlins I ran afoul with him a little bit because I took the other side.”

Heyman also disclosed on the show that he suggested Jorge Mas should get the Miami Marlins and not Jeter.

“I suggested that [Jorge] Mas should get the team and Jeter of course didn’t like that. I don’t blame him.”

Jeter began competing for ownership of the Miami Marlins in July 2017. In August 2017, Jeter and Bruce Sherman reached an agreement to buy the Miami Marlins.

Heyman also praised Jeter and his winning spirit.

“He was the one player who cared only about winning and not his personal stats,” Heyman added. “That’s really what the game is about, and he understood that.”

Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995.

Derek Jeter – MLB legend & star

Jeter played for the Yankees for 20 seasons. In 2020, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He has won many accolades, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards, among others. He was the CEO and partly owned the Miami Marlins from 2017 to February 2022.

Christina De Nicola @CDeNicola13



Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot I start a staycation tomorrow, so I shall leave you with another photo that I took at #Marlins Minor League development camp.Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot I start a staycation tomorrow, so I shall leave you with another photo that I took at #Marlins Minor League development camp.Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot https://t.co/75ErQfvoPQ

"I start a staycation tomorrow, so I shall leave you with another photo that I took at #Marlins Minor League development camp. Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot" – Christina De Nicola

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion, is considered one of the key players in the Yankees' success.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Jeter was recently honored at a National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony at Yankee Stadium. His wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters were in attendance.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Jeter retired from MLB in 2014.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt