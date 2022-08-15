“I tell her bye, I’m going to be gone for a little bit” - Derek Jeter opens up about a heartwarming moment that made him cry in his docuseries 'The Captain'

In Derek Jeter's new docuseries, "The Captain," he opened up about a heartwarming moment that made him cry for the first time in his entire life. It was when he dropped off his eldest daughter, Bella Raine, 4, at school.

Derek Jeter recalls waving goodbye to his daughter and telling her that he would be gone for a while.

"I tell her bye, I’m going to be gone for a little bit.”

As Bella cried profusely to see her parents drive off, Derek had tears in his own eyes.

Next, he shared how Hannah teased him during the entire incident.

Hannah said to Derek:

"Are you crying? You didn’t cry during your career. You didn’t cry when we got married. You didn’t cry when we get engaged and you’re crying while dropping your daughter off at school.”

Derek responded:

“No no no. It’s just tears.”

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jeter never cried. Except for the first time he dropped his daughter off at school 🥺 Jeter never cried. Except for the first time he dropped his daughter off at school 🥺 https://t.co/zK03nXZ2qw

"Jeter never cried. Except for the first time he dropped his daughter off at school." - Talkin' Yanks

Dropping off Bella at school was an emotional episode for Jeter which caused a tidal surge of emotion.

Derek Jeter loves being a girl dad to three daughters

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

After reigning the baseball diamond as a New York Yankee from 1995-2014, Derek Jeter got married in 2016 to "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" model Hannah Davis.

Now, the pair are proud parents to three daughters, Bella Raine, 4, Story Grey, 3, and River Rose, 7 months. The MLB legend seems to fully enjoy fatherhood and being a girl dad.

Last week on Twitter, he shared a snippet of a cute moment with Bella and Story in his backyard. In the picture, Jeter's two daughters are seen applying nail polish on his hands.

Derek humorously captioned the photo that he has a discovered a love for nail polish remover.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover https://t.co/5dRen6TFrE

"I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." - Derek Jeter

In his docuseries, "The Captain," Derek says fatherhood is "the best thing I could ever experience."

On August 12, one day after the broadcast of the final episode of "The Captain," Derek tweeted:

"This entire documentary started from recording the potential HOF call. We wanted to film it to show our girls when they got older but ended up turning into much more."

Derek Jeter @derekjeter This entire documentary started from recording the potential HOF call. We wanted to film it to show our girls when they got older but ended up turning into much more. #TheCaptain This entire documentary started from recording the potential HOF call. We wanted to film it to show our girls when they got older but ended up turning into much more. #TheCaptain

Indeed, "The Captain" has given all MLB fans a sneak peek into Jeter's life like never before.

