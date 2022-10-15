"I couldn't tell the difference to be honest..", "This is hilarious!" - MLB Twitter reacts to LA Kings 'look-a-like' video comparing Houston Astros' Jose Altuve to a trash can, referencing 2017 cheating scandal

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros still have the 2017 cheating scandal looming over their heads. The Los Angeles Kings played a "look-a-like" video during their game Thursday night. It showed people in attendance who looked like the various Dodgers players on the screen.

Things were quite normal until they showed a picture of Altuve. Instead of pointing out someone in the crowd, the camera panned to an image of a trash can. This was the ultimate dig at Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros.

The LA fans in the crowd for the Kings game thought it was hilarious. It's no secret that Dodger fans don't like the Houston Astros. Fans believe they stole the World Series title from them in 2017. They don't like that Houston cheated and were still able to keep their World series title.

MLB Twitter thought the video was hilarious as well. Fans will forever hold the cheating scandal over the Astros' heads.

"I couldn't tell the difference to be honest..... Jose must have a twin brother," one fan said.

"This is hilarious! Astros are on the minds of everyone and they get so mad," a House fan interjected.

The amount of hurt LA still feeling over this is unhealthy The amount of hurt LA still feeling over this is unhealthy @LAKingsGirl19 @michaelschwab13 The amount of hurt LA still feeling over this is unhealthy

🏖⚡️⚾️🎲daniel🎲⚾️⚡️🏖 @sandiegostylin @LAKingsGirl19 Meanwhile the dodgers bout to get knocked out by the Padres while the fans still crying about the Astros @LAKingsGirl19 Meanwhile the dodgers bout to get knocked out by the Padres while the fans still crying about the Astros

While some fans loved the joke, others didn't take too kindly of it. Some believe that fans in LA need to get over the scandal since it was five years ago. Others are tired of hearing the Astros trash can joke in general.

The Houston Astros look incredible this postseason

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game 2

Yordan Alvarez has been on fire this postseason, helping the Astros take a 2-0 series lead over the Seattle Mariners. In both games, the Astros had to battle back from a deficit, and both times, Yordan Alvarez answered the call.

His game-one walkoff home run was the end of one of the best comebacks in postseason history. His game-two home run on Thursday off of Luis Castillo really shifted the game for Houston, ultimately leading to their victory.

With a 2-0 series lead over the Mariners, Houston has given themselves some breathing room. With the series heading over to Seattle, the environment could be hectic for the Astros. Seattle fans haven't seen their team play a playoff game in 21 years.

There's no doubt that the fans will make it as hard as possible for the Astros to take the sweep. They'll need to get out to an early lead and quiet the crowd if they want to take game three in Seattle.

