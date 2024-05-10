"I was telling him that he’s ugly" - Miguel Rojas addresses viral video of his heated exchange with Marlins' bench during Dodgers victory

Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins took an unexpected turn in the sixth inning when the cameras caught the Dodgers shortstop, Miguel Rojas, in a heated exchange with the Marlin's bench. The short clip went viral, leaving fans confused and wondering about what sparked the argument.

Rojas appeared visibly upset, yelling towards the Marlins dugout.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The answer, according to Rojas himself, is a lot less dramatic. Taking to Instagram, he addressed the situation with a lighthearted explanation.

“Nah not talking trash” wrote Rojas. “I’m giving my boy Bryan De La Cruz a little bit of love. Nah I wasn’t chirping. I was telling my boy Bryan De La Cruz that he’s ugly,” said Rojas.

Expand Tweet

Miguel Rojas and Bryan De La Cruz used to be teammates, playing for the Miami Marlins. Their playful rivalry seems to have carried over and this was Rojas’ pleasant shot at his old teammate.

Rojas played eight seasons with the Marlins before being traded to the Dodgers last year in exchange for Jacob Amaya. In this season so far, he has hit two home runs and has an average of .259. The Dodgers were dominant throughout the game, winning it 3-1.

Miguel Rojas shows what he's capable of despite off-season comments

The reaction of Miguel Rojas towards the Marlins dugout was quickly clarified by him through Instagram. However, some linked this reaction to the comments made by the former Marlins player, Jazz Chisholm Jr., during the offseason.

Earlier in spring, Chisholm took a dig at former Marlins veteran leadership, which many thought was in regards to Rojas.

"Not a good captain, not a good person, not even a good athlete at this point." said Chisholm pointing towards Rojas (via Dodgers Way)

However, Rojas has shown what a good player he is. He has an OPS of (.799) and has 34 points more than the leading OPS holder of the Marlins. The Miami Marlins sit at the bottom of the NL East table, while the Dodgers lead the NL West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback