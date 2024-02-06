"I think he's 100% right" - MLB analyst agrees with Mookie Betts bold 'World Series' claim 

Baseball analysts from the popular MLB show "Foul Territory" went over Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts' recent comments on how other teams will look at LA's star-studded lineup this season. The 31-year-old slugger said that facing the Dodgers will be like playing the World Series for every other team, especially after their splash in the market this year. While the comment received a wide range of responses from fans, former MLB star Todd Frazier said that he agreed with Betts.

Mookie Betts was originally selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014. He spent six years in Boston, establishing himself as one of the best sluggers in the league, winning the AL MVP and AL batting champion in 2018. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season and has since been one of their central players ever since.

There has been much hype around the Dodgers in the weeks leading up to the MLB season, and rightly so. Having spent over a billion dollars on free agents and acquiring the best pitching prospect in the market – along with the best player in the world – they certainly made headlines.

As we head into Spring Training there has been much chatter about their lineup for the season, and Betts added to it by saying that facing the Dodgers will be like playing the World Series for opponents. It did get some heated replies from fans on social media, but former MLB star Todd Frazier agreed to the statement on "Foul Territory":

"I don't think he's wrong at all, I think he's 100% right."

Mookie Betts expresses his gratitude toward Dodgers organization

Acquiring Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a trade back in 2020 has arguably been one of the best moves made by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the past decade. While they have only won one World Series together, more titles seem to be on the horizon.

During the Dodgers' Fan Fest over the weekend, Betts took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards the organization:

"When I signed here, I told them I always want to win, and they promised me. They’ve kept their promise."

