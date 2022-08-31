"I think the biggest message that needs to be out there is everybody wasn’t doing it” - Derek Jeter once opened up about the Steroids Era in MLB and rampant PED scandals

In an interview with CBS in February 2009, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter made some bold statements, referring to the Steroid Era in MLB.

Derek was upset at the time, because every MLB player's achievements came under scrutiny as a result of some players taking performance-enhancing drugs.

“I think the biggest message that needs to be out there is everybody wasn’t doing it. I mean, you hear people saying this is a steroid-era. There are few players in this era taking steroids. But it wasn’t a steroid era.

"I mean, you have a 100 and some people failed the test. But how many people are in the Major League, it’s 1200? You have 1100 people that haven’t done it. Well, I think you have to learn about it.”

"New York Yankees Shortstop, Derek Jeter, meets the media for the first time this spring and answers questions regarding Alex Rodriguez and the Bombers' outlook." - CBS

Jeter also defended Alex Rodriguez in reference to his PED usage in the early 2000s.

Derek Jeter addressed the steroid usage of Alex Rodriguez

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins

Per Bleacher Report, Jeter spoke about his then teammate Alex Rodriguez, who confessed in 2014 to taking performance-enhancing drugs while playing with the Texas Rangers.

Derek made it clear diplomatically that he supported Alex Rodriguez but not the usage of PEDs. Plus, he spoke about helping him as a teammate to "get him through it."

"I think everybody is disappointed. He's disappointed in himself. It's one of the things that he stressed yesterday. He's admitted it. Everyone is disappointed, but you're there to support him and get him through it."

Derek also subtly added that he has never resorted to steroids.

"I've never taken performance-enhancing drugs, I've never taken steroids."

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale usat.ly/1esrsd8 Derek Jeter may have been the greatest, cleanest superstar player to ever play in the dirty steroid era. #Yankees Derek Jeter may have been the greatest, cleanest superstar player to ever play in the dirty steroid era. #Yankees. usat.ly/1esrsd8

"Derek Jeter may have been the greatest, cleanest superstar player to ever play in the dirty steroid era." - Bob Nightengale

As the captain of the Yankees, Derek was worried about the PED scandal's influence on his club's performance. However, in the same year Jeter gave the CBS interview, the Yankees went on to win the World Series and take home the trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt