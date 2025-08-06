"I don't think the Blue Jays are in play" - Twins vet predicts Bo Bichette's free agency, points to NL East

MLB insider Chris Rose and former MLB pro Trevor Plouffe's discussion about Bo Bichette's free agency future paints a picture of uncertainty. The retired Twins third baseman suggested Toronto may have moved on from the idea of keeping Bichette in a long-term deal.Bichette, a two-time All-Star, has been one of the popular sluggers on the Blue Jays since his debut in 2019. The Blue Jays extended his teammate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract, for a 14-year, $500,000,000 deal on April 9, leaving Bichette’s future in Toronto far from secure.On Tuesday's episode of &quot;Baseball Today,&quot; Rose posed a key question about how Bichette's contract negotiations might play out in free agency.&quot;It's a curious one for sure,&quot; Plouffe said (Timestamp 31:16). &quot;I think he's [Bo Bichette] going to obviously get a qualifying offer from the Blue Jays, then go out and, you know, sell himself to the other teams.&quot;Plouffe pointed out that Bichette's defensive numbers have not been spectacular and he should also be open to the idea of playing third base in free agency.&quot;25 a year. So we're looking somewhere like 5/125, but I don't know who's going to give him that,&quot; Plouffe said (Timestamp 31:57). Like the Braves (NL East Team), obviously, everyone talks about them and their need for a shortstop. So they're an answer.I don't know if the Blue Jays up him. They kind of have guys ready to take over, whether it's, well, it's Jimenez could do it, like an Ernie Clement, you know. They have guys there, and they could reallocate that money somewhere else. I don't think the Blue Jays are in play here anymore,” he added.Plouffe is confident that big teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees won't be in the running to rope in Bo Bichette. Yankees' shortstop Anthony Volpe has been attracting negative reception, but Plouffe pointed out that Bichette won't be an upgrade in defense.Chris Rose is confident Bo Bichette won't get $200,000,000 contractShortstop is the premium position in the MLB. When a young shortstop enters free agency, he could likely attract a contract north of $200,000,000. For example, Bobby Witt Jr., after just two seasons with the Kansas City Royals, signed an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension.Many believe Witt Jr. would've bagged a huge contract in free agency. Additionally, Gunnar Henderson, the shortstop of the Baltimore Orioles, is predicted by many to sign a massive contract in free agency.However, Chris Rose believes that even though Bo Bichette will only be 28 when he reaches free agency, he likely won’t secure a massive contract.&quot;When you mention 28-year-old shortstop, that automatically, you're thinking 200 million, and that's not going to happen,&quot; Rose said [Timestamp 33:29]. &quot;I think you assessed it pretty well. I would say five for 125 is a number that would be, but I wonder if it's a team that is going to overpay for him.&quot;According to Spotrac, Bo Bichette's market value projects him to earn a seven-year, $147,964,775 contract in free agency. It's slightly lower than the free agency contract Dansby Swanson signed, $177,000,000 for seven years, around the same age.