"I think Bob's a perfect guy for that"- Logan Webb confident of Giants' upward trajectory under Bob Melvin

The San Francisco Giants’ future is in good hands as per the team’s ace pitcher, Logan Webb. The Giants have a lot of young prospects who will make their debut with the team and will be in key positions for the upcoming 2024 season.

In a recent interview with the MLB Network, Webb affirmed his belief in the Giants’ manager Bob Melvin.

“I think Bob coming in and the pedigree he brings and the experience he brings is going to be so huge for us,” Webb said. “We got a ton of young guys, especially on the starting staff. You know, a lot of young pitchers coming up. I'm super excited for them and I think Bob is a perfect guy for that.”

“There's a standard that he's setting you know. I think yeah, he's big on being on time and just all the little things right. I think that's important to have,” Logan Webb added.

Melvin, who is managing his fifth major league team, led the San Diego Padres to the National League Series in 2022. He has signed a three-year contract with the Giants and can prove vital to lead the team to new heights.

The San Francisco Giants recently added Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to their roster. The team’s manager and Chapman have been long acquainted from their time at the Oakland Athletics.

The Giants and the hot corner agreed to a $54 million three-year contract with opt-outs after the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Logan Webb willing to reclaim 2022 stellar performance with the Giants

Logan Webb was the second runner-up for the 2023 NL Cy Young award but the right-hander isn’t quite satisfied with his performance from last season. The Giants ace wants to regain his 2022 performance for the upcoming season and is constantly working to improve his game.

“I look back at the 2022 season. I was able to get some more wins on the season, and I think that's all that matters. So I'm excited to try to get back on that train,” Logan Webb said.

Last season, the right-hander had an 11-13 record with a 3.25 ERA compared to his 15-9 score with a 2.90 ERA in 2022. Aside from aiming for the Cy Young, the 27-year-old is also after a World Series ring for the 2024 season.

