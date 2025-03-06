"I don't think Bryce Harper wants to come talk about excuses" - When Phillies star's agent Scott Boras defended him after concerning performance dip

During the 2015 season, Bryce Harper could do no wrong. He played in 153 regular-season games, hitting .330/.460/.649 with 38 doubles, 42 home runs and 99 runs batted in, winning his first National League MVP award. However, the following season, the slugger struggled to keep up his MVP level.

Harper went from having a 9.7 WAR in 2015 to a disappointing 1.5 in 2016. Harper's agent, Scott Boras, came to his aid during a 2017 interview with MLB Network Radio, revealing the star might not have been fully healthy.

"I think Harp had a issue that he played through with, that he battled with – that was certainly uncomfortable but still allowed him to play," Boras said.

Neither Harper nor the Washington Nationals ever acknowledged that Harper was dealing with something. He is not the type of player who runs to the IL whenever he feels some discomfort.

He went from hitting .371 on fastballs at the belt or above to .178 in 2016. Something was certainly wrong, but Harper would be the last person to make excuses for his performance.

"A lot of time when you have a strained muscle, it affects your neck and what you're doing and things," Boras said. "But I don't think Bryce is the kind who wants to come out and talk about excuses."

Former manager Dusty Baker was not concerned with Bryce Harper's offensive woes

Washington manager Dusty Baker had taken a strong liking to Bryce Harper. After being around the game for so long, Baker knew Harper had what it took to be the face of the sport.

So, Baker was not too concerned when he saw his young star struggling. In fact, he thought it was good for him and that he would become a better baseball player because of it.

"Once you've struggled and once you know the signs of struggling, then once you've done it, then you'll know how to kind of combat it," said Baker.

That's exactly what Harper did. He came out the following season, getting back on track. He raised his WAR from 1.5 to 4.8 and had his team looking fierce.

The Nationals won the division again in 2017, securing their position in the postseason. However, they were bested by the Chicago Cubs, who were coming hot off their first World Series win in 2016.

