"I didn't think he was coming back" - Anthony Rendon admits to having zero hopes about Shohei Ohtani re-signing with the Angels

Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels will miss Shohei Ohtani as they gear up for the 2024 season. It will be the first season in six years that the club will be without the two-way phenom.

Ohtani signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. He will be used as the team's DH while his arm recovers from the medical procedure he had on his throwing elbow.

Going into the offseason, the Angels did not have much chance to re-sign Ohtani. Many fans understood this, and so did Anthony Rendon. Speaking to Jack Vita, he said,

"Nah, I didn't think he was coming back. No, I mean especially just the fact of, I think it's just the magnitude he brings to baseball, outside of the game."

Rendon felt that Ohtani would go elsewhere because he is an enigma to the sport. He brings something to the game that no other player in the league can do.

"I think the Dodgers, just being the Dodgers, and I heard there were other teams out there too that were willing to pay that much, were willing to take that gamble and bring in what he can bring in outside of baseball to cover that contract," Rendon added.

While the Angels know exactly the demand Ohtani brings in, other teams were just guessing. And for a big-market team like the Dodgers, it did not hurt them to commit so much money to one player.

The Angels re-signing Shohei Ohtani was a dream and Anthony Rendon knew it

Los Angeles Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani

Anthony Rendon understands the hype behind Shohei Ohtani almost better than anyone. The two have been teammates since the 2020 season after his playing days with the Washington Nationals were over.

Rendon figured Ohtani would test the waters, especially after how uncompetitive the Angels have been the last few years. Ohtani has yet to make a single postseason appearance, and Mike Trout has only one during his career.

For a team that had two of the best in the game on the same team, it was astounding how hard they struggled. After Ohtani won the 2023 World Baseball Classic, he knew he wanted to pitch in that environment again.

"He had to explore somewhere else right? I think just the fact that what he does to the game of baseball, they will make so much money off him," Rendon said.

Anthony Rendon has no worries that the Dodgers will get their money back from the Ohtani contract. He is the biggest name in the sport and pulls in the most endorsements in the league.

