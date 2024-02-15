"I think Evan Carter is a superstar player" - MLB pundit gushes over the potential of Texas Rangers' rookie outfielder

After bursting onto the scene in the latter half of the season, Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter has impressed many fans and MLB experts. Carter played a pivotal role in his squad's World Series run in 2023 and MLB insider Steve Phillips has high aspirations for him.

"I think Evan Carter is a superstar player. Remember, he’s got such plate discipline, that he can walk, he can hit for average, he can hit for power, and he can steal bases. I think he’s one of the future stars of the game.”-Steve Phillips via the MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

The MLB pundit compared Carter to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds. He stated that the rookie might eclipse Reynolds' numbers when it's said and done.

Carter was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. The young prospect then made his way from Low-A East to the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

Along the way, Carter scored accolades such as the 2022 Tom Grieve Player of the Year Award from the Texas Rangers organization and a minor league Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

He made his major league debut on September 8, 2023, and didn't waste any time impressing the Rangers faithful. Just two days later, he slammed his first home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carter then finished the regular season with a slash line of.306/.417/.500/.917, including five homers, 12 RBIs, and three steals.

In his first postseason, Evan Carter established the MLB record for the most doubles in the playoffs. The outfielder hit nine doubles and finished with a batting line of .300/.417/.500/.917, a home run, six RBIs, and three stolen bases to help the Rangers win their first World Series.

Texas Rangers' uphill title defense

After an impressive title-clinching run in 2023, the Texas Rangers now find themselves in an uphill battle to defend their crown. The team went on a fire sale that included Mitch Garver, Martin Perez, and Aroldis Chapman among the names in the exodus from the Lone Star State.

With Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Max Scherzer still in tow, it will be interesting to see if the grizzled veterans, along with 2023 ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia, defend their title in a stacked American League.

