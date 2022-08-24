“I think everybody is ready to have a ball be a ball and a strike be a strike” - New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter expresses strong interest in implementing automated strike zone

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke to the media this afternoon and had several interesting thoughts on the MLB's strike zone issue. Showalter expressed his interest in implementing an automated strike zone as issues with calling balls and strikes continue to grow.

"Buck Showalter said he is looking forward to the implementation of an automated strike zone in the majors. 'I think everybody is ready to have a ball be a ball and a strike be a strike,' he said" - New York Mets manager Buck Showalter via Tim Healey

The New York Mets manager, along with so many others, are in favor of putting to use an automated strike zone. This would not only get rid of many arguments that take place over balls and strikes, but would also speed up the pace of play. An automated strike zone is likely inevitable, and with continued support, the robot umpires may be here sooner rather than later.

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, along with many others, are in favor of an automated strike. Here's a look at the three umpires who are most to blame for these reoccurring issues.

#3. C.B. Bucknor

Bucknor has had his fair share of poor performances, calling balls and strikes from behind the plate. Watch Bucknor make terrible calls in this YouTube compilation:

Recently, Bucknor and St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol got into a heated exchange that resulted in Marmol's ejection. The argument was in regards to a pitch to Nolan Arenado that was clearly out of the strike zone, but was called a strike.

#2. Ron Kulpa

Ron Kulpa is easily one of the worst umpires in all of baseball. We all remember when Kulpa made an emberassment of himself by calling some of the worst pitches against Hall of Famer David Ortiz at Yankee Stadium.

Absolutely awful umpiring and calls like these totally change the outlook of the game. Last season, Kulpa had a strike zone accuracy of 92%, which was one of the worst among umpires.

#1. Angel Hernandez

At the top and #1 on the list is by far the worst umpire in baseball, Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been notorious for having a horrible strike zone, and the stats prove it. Last season, Hernandez had an accuracy rate at 91%, which ranked at the bottom for umpires.

In one game last season, Hernandez had an accuracy rate of 77%. There is no excuse for such a horrible performance. Hernandez is by far the worst umpire in baseball and it is a shame that MLB is not holding him accountable for his atrocious work.

