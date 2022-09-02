"I don't think it's fair" - Former MLB All-Star Jorge Posada once spoke out about inducting Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez into the Hall of Fame

In an interview with CBS Mornings in May 2015, five-time All-Star and former New York Yankees player Jorge Posada voiced his opposition to Alex Rodriguez's Hall of Fame induction. Jorge Posada and Alex Rodriguez were teammates while playing for the MLB franchise, the New York Yankees.

Despite where Alex's on-field statistics rank, Rodriguez's suspension for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal from August 8, 2013, till the end of the 2014 MLB season left a black mark on his baseball career.

When the interviewer asked Posada whether players who are known to have used steroids should be in the Hall of Fame, Jorge put forward his strong opinions.

Posada said:

"No, I don’t think it’s fair for the guys that have been in the Hall of Fame … who played the game clean. I don’t think it’s fair, I really don’t. I think the guys that need to be in the Hall of Fame need to be a player who played with no controversy.

"Jorge Posada: A-Rod being in Hall of Fame would not be fair." - CBS Mornings

Jorge also expressed his regret about Alex Rodriguez winning the 2003 American League MVP Award. Rodriguez finished ahead of Posada by 48 points and Carlos Delgado by 23 points.

Posada believes performance-enhancing drugs helped Rodriguez in his performance to a large extent.

"I was close to the MVP. Didn’t happen. Alex Rodriguez won the MVP. But you know I was almost there. You know what could have happened if … It’s tough, it’s really tough."

Later that day, Jorge Posada made another appearance in an interview on Mike Francesa's WFAN radio show. He went onto claim that it is challenging to speak negatively about people close to him, subtly referring to his earlier comment about Alex.

“Alex is my friend. [Roger Clemens] is my friend. It’s tough to talk about people that you love in a negative way.”

Jorge Posada didn't hold back his opinions and called a spade a spade.

Alex Rodriguez took Jorge Posada's comments in a positive stride

Posada poses with other former New York Yankees.

Jorge's direct remarks were well received by Alex Rodriguez when he learned about them.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand A-Rod said he has no hard feelings toward Posada despite the comments. "I still consider Jorge a friend." A-Rod said he has no hard feelings toward Posada despite the comments. "I still consider Jorge a friend."

"A-Rod said he has no hard feelings toward Posada despite the comments. "I still consider Jorge a friend." - Mark Feinsand

A-Rod said:

"I consider Jorge a friend. Jorge's always worn his heart on his sleeve and that's fine. He was a great teammate and a great player for a long time.

"What I remember the most is sharing and winning a championship in '09. I have nothing but good memories."

A-Rod also mentioned that "2003 was a long time ago" and he has "moved forward," referring to Posada's comment about MVP voting.

