"I don't think he's getting ahead of himself too much" - Yankees manager reaffirms Gerrit Cole on correct pace for comeback

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole began his minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday down in Double-A. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was dominant in his first start back.

Cole was limited to just 45 pitches but made the most of his time out there. He pitched 3.1 innings, giving up zero runs on two hits while striking out five batters.

With their ace looking strong, manager Aaron Boone was asked if Cole was trying to rush himself back. Boone assured them and the Bronx faithful that Cole was on the right track:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like he's been in a good spot because it's gone pretty well, but I also think he has been realistic [placing] a premium on making sure that goes well."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Boone feels good about where his ace is at in the process and where his mindset has been. All things considered, things have gone well for Cole as he has pushed himself through right elbow inflammation and edema.

"I don't think he's getting ahead of himself too much," Boone said, "while at the same time, it's Gerrit and he's got a million intelligient thoughts because he knows himself, and he knows pitching, and he knows these things so well."

After the fantastic 2023 season Cole had, he knows he cannot rush himself back and risk further injury. The Bronx Bombers are a real contender to win a World Series this year, especially with Cole healthy.

The league-leading Yankees pitching staff could get much more dominant once Gerrit Cole returns

New York Yankees - Gerrit Cole (Image via USA Today)

While many thought the Yankees starting rotation would falter without Gerrit Cole, it has not. The team leads all pitching staffs with their 2.75 team ERA this year. Guys like Marcus Stroman, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt have stepped up.

Luis Gil has especially been one of the arms the team has counted on this year. He has compiled an 8-1 record with a 1.82 ERA over the course of 12 starts. Gil leads all American League pitchers in ERA.

Expand Tweet

Cole led all American League pitchers last season with his 2.63 ERA. While the Yanks already have one of the best rotations, they could get much better once Cole returns.

Bronx Bombers fans should be salivating at the thought of what their rotation will be in the next few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback