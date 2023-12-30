"I don't think they're going to force anything" - MLB Analyst weighs in on White Sox's situation with ace Dylan Cease

Dylan Cesae's trade value has increased as the offseason has worn on. The Chicago White Sox pitcher remains one of the primary pitchers who can be traded as many high-profile free agents have already signed contracts.

With an ERA of 2.20 and 227 strikeouts, Dylan Cease placed second in the AL Cy Young race of 2022. But he couldn't sustain his success through 2023, faltering with an ERA of 4.58. His strikeout percentage dropped significantly to a little over 26%, and his fastball velocity dropped from roughly 97 mph to less than 96 mph.

Nevertheless, as per stat projections since 2021, he has had a 4.2 WAR each season. That has made him a prime target for teams who are still in need of a decent starting rotation. Plus he is resilient on the mound, featuring in almost every five games for the White Sox.

Furthermore what has attracted more teams is the value for money on his contract. He has two years of club control left on his contract and is expected to earn just $8.8 million in 2024 which is quite low considering an ace pitcher like him.

As per Insider Scott Merkin, because of the terms of his contract, the White Sox are in a dicey situation, looking to trade Dylan Cease while also not looking to force the issue:

"I don't think they're going to force anything because of the two years of control they have and he would certainly help them as much as he would help anyone else if he stayed with the White Sox," Merkin said.

Chicago White Sox looking to gain young prospects through Dylan Cease trade

Unfortunately the White Sox have one of the worst farm systems in all of MLB. They had just one player in the top 50 prospects in the MLB for 2023. Trading Dylan Cease will give them the leverage to ask for some young arms who can become a steady figure in the rotation for the next few years. As per reports, the Cincinnati Reds have been interested in the pitcher in exchange for three of their top prospects.

