"I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today" - Alex Rodriguez fondly remembers time with Jennifer Lopez, heaps high praise on her 

In July 2022, former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez appeared on the "Martha Stewart Podcast" and opened up about a lot of things, including his relationship with popstar Jennifer Lopez.

During the course of their relationship, Rodriguez and Lopez never failed to make headlines with their extravagant vacations, workout sessions, co-parenting their kids, and red carpet appearances. Alex and Jennifer got engaged in 2019, but the couple parted ways in April 2021, leaving fans in utter shock.

A-Rod and J.Lo announced their separation with a joint statement via "Today":

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

TMZ @TMZ Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split, Announce End of Engagement dlvr.it/RxkM95 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split, Announce End of Engagement dlvr.it/RxkM95

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split, Announce End of Engagement." - TMZ

However, a year after their separation, Alex Rodriguez chose to reminisce about their beautiful relationship and sing praises for Jennifer.

On the "Martha Stewart Podcast," Rodriguez called Jennifer Lopez "the most talented human being."

"We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive."

"A-Rod is my guest on today’s podcast! Listen as we talk about the gorgeous women he dates, his beautiful family, and his growing empire." - Martha Stewart

After splitting from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez moved on quickly and started dating Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot last month in Las Vegas. On August 20, the pair wed for the second time in a formal ceremony in Georgia.

Alex Rodriguez restated that his number one focus is his two daughters

Alex Rodriguez with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Undeniably, Alex Rodriguez is a hands-on dad. His two daughters, Natasha and Ella, are the apple of his eye. From going on European vacations to taking them to NBA games, Alex actively participates in their lives.

On the "Martha Stewart Podcast," he mentioned how Natasha and Ella are his top priority.

"I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life."

Alex also spoke about the phase of his childhood when his father left their family and the trauma attached to it. Rodriguez stated that he understands what it means to have an absentee father.

"You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember, as a young man praying and saying, 'Dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that's gonna be my number one responsibility in life.' And it's been the greatest gift."

He expressed gratitude for all the blessings the Lord had bestowed on him as Martha Stewart wrapped up the podcast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt