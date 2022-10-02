"I think he’s been a little bit off and is struggling to find it” - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone concerned as Giancarlo Stanton continues to struggle ahead of 2022 playoffs 

Giancarlo Stanton hasn't had the season he had hoped for this year. With all eyes on Aaron Judge as he chases history with his 62nd home run, Stanton's struggles offensively haven't been much of a topic. But with the postseason fast approaching, it's time for Stanton to bounce back.

Giancarlo Stanton is hitting a lowly .205 on the season. He does have 29 home runs which ranks him among the top 25 players in all of MLB. But that doesn't seem like much with a teammate hitting over 60 home runs.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to reporters about the struggles Stanton is going through.

"I think he’s been a little bit off and is struggling to find it” Aaron Boone said.

Hitting coach Dillon Lawson believes that Stanton is struggling to fully recover from his Achilles injury. Stanton landed on the injury list in late July with left Achilles tendinitis.

“A lot of this has to do with when he was down [with the Achilles injury] and coming back at a time we needed him,” Lawson said.

Lawson said that Giancarlo Stanton rushed back to help the team before he fully recovered. The Yankees struggled mightily in July. Their offense struggled to put up runs and they were quickly losing their lead in the division.

They needed another offensive bat to put up runs other than Judge. They were desperate and waited until Stanton was healthy enough to return.

While Stanton is struggling, the Yankees are more than confident he will figure it out come the postseason. They have already clinched the American League East, so there's no pressure to perform the rest of the regular season. They could use this time to give Stanton some time to rest and fully recover before they head into the postseason.

In their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon, Stanton crushed a no-doubt home run. This may be the start of the slugger getting back to his old ways. If Giancarlo Stanton starts to get hot, the rest of the league could be in trouble.

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees are getting healthy at the right time

While heading into the final week of the regular season, the New York Yankees are getting key players back from the IL. DJ LeMahieu was activated off the IL and returned to the lineup Friday night. The infielder provides an elite glove while being able to play multiple positions. He also brings a solid bat to the New York lineup.

Matt Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi are nearing their returns from the IL as well. The New York Yankees are surely looking dominant heading into the postseason.

