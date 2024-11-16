While Shohei Ohtani was turning heads with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, not everybody was impressed. After being the only two-way player in the league, some had their doubts about just how elite Ohtani is.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who is known for his long rants, was one of those people. He questioned Ohtani's hype and the legitimacy of him being the face of the sport.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On his show, First Take, he made an epic rant, taking shots at Shohei Ohtani's need for an interpreter. Smith did not believe somebody should be the face of the MLB while not being able to speak English, via Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina.

"But when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, I don't think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the he** he's saying" said Smith.

It did not take long after his comments to stir up a roar across the baseball community. However, it was not just the baseball community that felt attacked, other communities like the Asian community felt attacked.

Not only were the comments offensive, they were also just flat-out wrong. The MLB has long been a league where language barriers have consistently been something players would have to deal with either with their teammates or in the media.

Stephen A. Smith was quick to issue Shohei Ohtani and all he offended an apology

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (Photo via IMAGN)

It did not take long for Stephen A. Smith to issue an apology to Shohei Ohtani and everyone that he offended. He understood he made a mistake and wanted to address it.

"Let me apologize right now. As I'm watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community - and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself. As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should've elevated my sensitivities more," said Smith.

Expand Tweet

"Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it's on me, and me alone! Ohtani is one of the brightest stars in all of sports. He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership. I should have embraced that in my comments"

Smith finished his apology by stating his comments were something that he regretted. However, the damage was already done and could not be taken back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback