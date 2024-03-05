"I think I’ll be ready for that" - MLB legend Albert Pujols lays down managerial aspirations after Winter League stint

Former MLB star Albert Pujols revealed on Monday that he would be happy to get the opportunity to become the manager of an MLB team. He enjoyed an illustrious playing career that lasted two decades and was recently hired as manager of Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League.

When asked about the possibility of managing an MLB team one day, Pujols said:

“Why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that. But I'm gonna focus on what I need to do which is be here for a week and then go to the D.R. and getting the team ready.”

Albert Pujols started his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001 and spent the next 11 years with them, winning the World Series twice. Over his career, he established himself as one of the game's best sluggers, winning NL MVP three times among other awards.

While he went on to play in Los Angeles in the second half of his career, he is best known for his time with the Cardinals and returned to St. Louis to end his playing career in 2022.

Since then, he has returned to the Los Angeles Angels as a guest training instructor for the second straight year, as he builds his career as a coach and manager.

LA Angels manager happy to offer Albert Pujols managing advice

While former slugger Albert Pujols has been a part of spring training as a guest instructor with the Los Angeles Angels, he opened up about his desire to become a manager in the MLB one day. Current Angels manager Ron Washington expressed how happy he is to have Pujols in spring training and said he'd be happy to help him out.

“I think Albert is one of the smartest guys in the game," Washington said. "And as far as him managing, I won't approach him. He has to approach me because he probably knows more than I do.”

