"I think I’m pulling off the pinstripes pretty well" - Eli Manning responds to Yankees special bobblehead tribute to commemorate Giants' 100th season

New York Giants legendary quarterback Eli Manning will be in attendance on August 4 at Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch on the occasion of his bobblehead giveaway night and "Giants 100th Season Day." The Giants social media handle informed fans about the development, adding that the first 18,000 in attendance will receive free Eli Manning bobbleheads.

Eli is a two-time Super Bowl champion and is revered as the arm that defeated Tom Brady not once but twice to lift the Lombardi. He played 16 seasons with the New York Giants before hanging up his shoes in Jan. 2020.

Eli came across the post on social media and commented on it:

"I think I’m pulling off the pinstripes pretty well!"

So the date is set for the Super Bowl champ to test his arm once again, only this time it will be baseball on his hand.

Eli Manning joins Yankees broadcast booth to roast Paul O'Neil's first pitch

Despite his retirement in 2020, Eli Manning continues to be at the forefront of sports with New York-based teams. Earlier this year, the former QB joined the Yankees broadcast booth in the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

While at it, Manning discussed his old baseball days, informing that he batted well and also touched upon the topic of children's involvement in sports. However, the major highlight came when Paul O'Neil, a former major leaguer, took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch and Manning roasted him in the booth.

Despite being a former ball player, O'Neil's pitch couldn't reach the catcher directly.

"You threw a ground ball to him!" Manning said.

During the broadcast, Eli Manning also mentioned playing high school baseball at Isidore Newman School in 1996. Manning mentioned his son playing multiple sports growing up as well and the quarterback wants his son, Charlie, to find his love on his own.

"And so we grew up playing all sports," said Manning. "I played basketball through high school, played baseball through high school, football obviously. So, you know, I'm raising my kids the same way. Charlie's playing hockey. That's his first sport. He's playing hockey. He's playing tee ball.

"He's got flag football practice tomorrow. So he's playing everything. All our kids are involved in all the sports and, you know, hopefully they find something they're passionate about, they love."

Though Manning roasted Paul O'Neil's first pitch, in a few months, he too will be on the mound to throw one himself. Let's see if that arm still has the potential to throw a strike.

