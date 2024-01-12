"I don't think I have much to apologize for" - When Gerrit Cole said he had 'no idea' about sign stealing scandal during Astros tenure

In 2018, Gerrit Cole was traded to the Houston Astros from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz, Colin Moran and Jason Martin. It did not take long for Cole to make his mark with his new squad.

Cole performed his best at the time in Houston. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he compiled a 35-10 record with a career-low 2.68 ERA. He was a force to be reckoned with on a team coming off a 2017 World Series victory.

However, that World Series victory was later engulfed in controversy. Reports surfaced in 2020 that the Astros had illegally used a camera system to steal signs of opposing pitchers.

Many players were criticized for their role in the scandal and still are today. Jose Altuve and former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa get showered in boos from opposing fans. However, Gerrit Cole is not one of those players who gets criticized for his role in the scandal because he allegedly was unaware:

"I had no idea of any of it going on. I certainly don't think I have much to apologize for," said Cole.

Cole was not a part of the team when the scandal first started during the 2017 season.

From Astros' scandal to sticky stuff, Gerrit Cole has avoided major scrutiny

During the 2021 season, pitchers using illegal substances to get a better grip and rotation on baseballs was a significant talking point. Any pitcher with a dominating season that year was put under a microscope.

That year, Gerrit Cole went 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA while throwing two complete games. He was on fire that season, and many believed he was one of the pitchers using "sticky stuff."

Umpires were asked to regularly check pitchers, both starters every few innings and relievers right when they came into the game. However, Cole was never ejected for using illegal substances.

Many Yankees fans believed Cole was unfairly made the scapegoat for pitchers using illegal substances. Aside from the 2021 season, his spin rates have been pretty stable.

