"I think it’s gonna take like one or two spring training games" - Dodgers star Gavin Lux sets timeline for return to best form

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL and sprained LCL during a spring training training game vs. the San Diego Padres.

However, the Dodgers star is now fit and is set to make a comeback. A return to his pre-injury form would make a formidable Dodgers team even stronger. According to Lux himself, it’s not going to take too long.

In a conversation with SportsNet LA, Gavin Lux spoke about his recovery and how ready he feels to grace the field again. He was asked if he can be that pre-injury dynamic athlete once again, to which he replied:

"I think it’s gonna take like one or two spring training games." …

"Physically, where I’m at right now, I’m running about the same speed as I was pre-injury, jumping the same. Everything is right where it needs to be, it’s just that mental last part of just, ‘I gotta get out there and do it in a game and show myself,’ which is great because we got all spring to do that.” [05:26 - 05:56]

It is best for Lux not to try to speed things up and be patient. He showed incredible promise prior to his injury. In 2022, Lux compiled a .276/.346/.745 slash line with six home runs.

Gavin Lux’s promising start with the Dodgers

Lux embarked on a noteworthy journey with the Dodgers in 2022 when he was at his prime and stood out amidst others, boldly ready to grasp everyday shortstop duties in 2023. However, fate had other plans for him. As the shortstop returns from his injury, he’s ready to show off his skills.

This year, the Los Angeles Dodgers roster is star-studded, with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman taking care of the hitting duties. Lux is a cherry on the top of the well-established roster, giving him yet another chance to make a mark.

Dodgers fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming season with optimism. Gavin Lux’s comeback adds to the level of excitement both for the team and for the fans.

