"I think it’s a tragedy Tommy John is not in the Hall of Fame" - Minnesota Twins legend Jim Kaat deeply regrets Tommy John's Hall of Fame snub

Former Minnesota Twins legend and three-time All-Star Jim Kaat was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York. Now 83, he received the honor 39 years after his retirement from Major League Baseball (MLB).

Jim debuted in the MLB with the Washington Senators, who were based in Washington, D.C., on August 2, 1959. They team moved to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in 1960 to become the Minnesota Twins. A new expansion team assumed the Senators name at that point but relocated to become the Texas Rangers in 1972.

Kaat left the Twins to play with the Chicago White Sox from 1973–1975. He then joined Philadelphia Phillies and played with them from 1976–1979. Kaat's New York Yankees tenure lasted from 1979–1980. Jim retired from professional baseball after playing with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1980–1983.

After being enshrined in the prestigious Hall of Fame, Jim said:

"It is pretty awesome when you see the crowd stand up, and you see the group on stage that you are now a part of. It is still pretty surreal. I had my picture taken in the museum with Ruth, Johnson, and Cobb. My first thought was, ‘What am I doing here?’"

Jim added, "It is still kind of hard to believe that I belong, but I am grateful that they rewarded longevity and dependability. It is extra special because, quite frankly, I had the Hall of Fame in my rear-view mirror, and wasn’t bitter about it. This might be the first time they rewarded durability and longevity, and it feels nice to be here.”

"Welcome to baseball immortality, Jim Kaat." - National Baseball Hall Of Fame and Museum

Jim Kaat is a one-time World Series champion. He won the Gold Glove Award 16 times.

Former Minnesota Twins legend Jim Kaat considers Tommy John's exclusion from the Hall of Fame to be a tragedy

Former MLB pitcher, Tommy John.

In 1989, Tommy John retired from Major League Baseball with 288 wins over 26 MLB seasons.

Tommy John Surgery, a frequent operation for baseball pitchers, is named after him. John suffered an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tear during a game against the Montreal Expos in 1974.

Under the care of Dr. Frank Jobe, he underwent a pioneering surgical procedure. He was the first pitcher to successfully return to the MLB after such surgery, despite a lengthy and difficult recuperation.

Tommy John was nominated for the Hall of Fame from 1995 through 2009, but he never got more than 31.7 percent of the vote, leading to disqualification. Seventy-five percent is required to get into the Hall of Fame.

Former Minnesota Twins legend Jim Kaat mentioned how four-time MLB All-Star Tommy John's omission from the Hall of Fame is a sad affair in his address at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

He said, "I think it’s a travesty that Tommy is not [in the Hall of Fame]. Is there any pitcher more famous than Tommy John? He won more games after surgery than before the surgery.”

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Hall of Famer Jim Kaat: ‘I think it’s a tragedy Tommy John is not in the Hall of Fame. Is there a pitcher more famous than Tommy John?’’ Hall of Famer Jim Kaat: ‘I think it’s a tragedy Tommy John is not in the Hall of Fame. Is there a pitcher more famous than Tommy John?’’

"Hall of Famer Jim Kaat: ‘I think it’s a tragedy Tommy John is not in the Hall of Fame. Is there a pitcher more famous than Tommy John?’’ - @Bob Nightengale

Currently, former Minnesota Twins legend Jim Kaat works as an MLB Network analyst.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far