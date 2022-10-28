"I don't think this Judge guy has a chance", "No Donaldson or IKF?????" - MLB fans debate Silver Slugger nominations after four New York Yankees stars are selected as finalists for prestigious award

The New York Yankees have several players who have been selected as finalists for the prestigious Silver Slugger Award. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu were all nominated. After a highly productive offensive season from the Bronx Bombers, it is fitting that their players are getting some recognition.

During the regular season, the Yankees won 99 games to top the American League East. That was due in large part to their outstanding hitting. Led by Judge, the Yankees led MLB in home runs. They led the AL in RBIs and runs. After the season they had, the New York Yankees deserved to have four finalists in the running for the award.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu have been named finalists for a Silver Slugger Award Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu have been named finalists for a Silver Slugger Award https://t.co/mjq33r2HBr

Unfortunately, the organization once again failed to achieve their ultimate goal, a World Series ring. The bats failed to show up in the postseason and the Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS in four games. They scored just nine runs in four games.

MLB fans were quick to point out that aside from Aaron Judge, the Yankees offense did not deliver when it mattered most.

James Lopez @yankeeslover @TalkinYanks Stanton had 84 hits, hitting .211 with only 7 doubles. What are we talking about silver slugger, cuz he had 30 homers? This is ridiculous @TalkinYanks Stanton had 84 hits, hitting .211 with only 7 doubles. What are we talking about silver slugger, cuz he had 30 homers? This is ridiculous

ML @ruinedsaturdays @AndrewJano24 @TalkinYanks Donaldson is the runaway favorite to win the newly created Josh Donaldson “Strike Out Looking” award @AndrewJano24 @TalkinYanks Donaldson is the runaway favorite to win the newly created Josh Donaldson “Strike Out Looking” award

The Silver Slugger Award is given to the best offensive players in each position in both the National and American League.

Ultra @Bestgamer2701 @TalkinYanks I don't think this judge guy has a chance @TalkinYanks I don't think this judge guy has a chance

Aaron Judge should be a shoo-in for one of the outfielder awards. He led the majors in almost every major offensive category. Judge ranked first in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS. He also set a record for the AL single-season home run record with 62, overtaking Roger Maris. It's safe to assume his award is secure.

The remainder of the Yankees finalists were inconsistent and unpredictable during the 2022 season. DJ LeMahieu started the season strong but injuries hampered his progress. Stanton hit 31 total home runs, but his batting average (.211) was poor throughout the season. Injuries also limited his game time and his overall statistics.

dylanlucci @Dyl168 @TalkinYanks Need DJ healthy next year, 2 post seasons in a row without him killed the Yanks line up @TalkinYanks Need DJ healthy next year, 2 post seasons in a row without him killed the Yanks line up

John Marston @winterfrostmax @TalkinYanks LMFAO the fact that DJLM and Stanton are on this list makes the Silver Slugger a joke. @TalkinYanks LMFAO the fact that DJLM and Stanton are on this list makes the Silver Slugger a joke.

Anthony Rizzo may have a chance in the first base category but will face stiff competition from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rizzo had a .224/.338/.480 slash line with a .818 OPS. He also contributed with 32 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Yankees fans can be optimistic about the future. If Aaron Judge signs a long-term deal in the offseason, all four of these players should return for the 2023 season. It will provide a solid foundation for the organization to build on.

Superfoodie @mmallecoccio86 @TalkinYanks The Yanks need to start winning world series because if they don't, there's only so many years a hitter like Aaron Judge can stay with a losing team. The only way the Yankees are going to win world series is to hire a different manager. Sadly, that won't be happening for a while @TalkinYanks The Yanks need to start winning world series because if they don't, there's only so many years a hitter like Aaron Judge can stay with a losing team. The only way the Yankees are going to win world series is to hire a different manager. Sadly, that won't be happening for a while

The New York Yankees have now gone 13 seasons without a World Series ring. Fans are frustrated. Individual accolades are all good and well, but they mean very little when it comes to the big picture. The Yankees will hope that next year they can break their championship drought.

