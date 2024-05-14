"I can't think of many pitches he threw that weren't perfect" - Phillies fans hyped as Aaron Nola delivers complete game shutout against Mets

Aaron Nola got the start on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies during their Tuesday matchup with the New York Mets. After starting the year impressively, he kept that train rolling for his afternoon start.

Nola completely shut down the Mets offense on Tuesday. He went nine full innings, giving up zero runs on four hits while striking out eight batters. Philadelphia would end up winning the game 4-0.

Nola was nothing short of dominant. He finished the day throwing 109 pitches and threw 21 first-pitch strikes. The win helped Philadelphia improve their record to 30-12 while the loss dropped the Mets to 19-22.

Nola now joins his fellow teammate Ranger Suarez as the few starting pitchers to have thrown a complete game this season. Outside of those two, six other pitchers have accomplished the feat.

"I can't think of many pitches he threw that weren't perfect. Amazing job today" - one fan [osted.

"Third ace" - posted another fan.

"Vintage Nola right there!" - posted another.

Phillies fans are fired up after seeing Nola dominate the Mets on Tuesday. The team is ranked fourth in the league with an ERA of 3.19, right behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Appreciate what we have and what they're doing. Go Phils" - said another fan.

"WE WILL NOT BE DENIED" - said another fan.

"Nola is a bad bad bad man" - said another.

There is not much to complain about from this fanbase this season. They are the best team in baseball and the only team with 30 wins under their belt.

Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez have stepped up early this season for the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies - Aaron Nola (Image via USA Today)

You do not become the first team in the league to reach 30 wins like the Phillies have without elite pitching. The staff has been lights out this season with two guys leading the way.

Aaron Nola has been one of those arms that has gotten the job done this year. He currently has a 5-2 record over the course of nine starts and has compiled a 3.10 ERA.

Ranger Suarez has been another bright spot for the club. After eight starts, he holds a 7-0 record with a 1.50 ERA on 54 innings of work. If both can keep this up, Philadelphia could seriously start running away with the compeitition.

