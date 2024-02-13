"I think we're past the oblique injury" - Shohei Ohtani addresses past issues following first hitting practice for Dodgers

As Spring Training gets under way, new Los Angeles Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani said that he feels great as he saw his first piece of action since his surgery last year.

The reigning AL MVP ended his season early due to injury and has undergone Tommy John surgery since then. Despite being limited to DH duty for the upcoming season, Ohtani had his first bullpen practice with the Dodgers on Monday.

He made a historic move to the Dodgers and has started his preparations for next season. He said that he feels no lingering affects from the injury and that he's 'past' the oblique injury:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was my first time hitting outside ever since I got that oblique injury, so I was being a little careful, but, overall, I felt really good. All the swings I'm taking in the cages feel good and strong, so I think we're past the oblique injury."

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani has been a phenomenon in the MLB since making the move across the Pacific ahead of the 2018 season.

In six years with the Los Angeles Angels, the two-way star established himself as the best baseball player on the planet. He has bagged virtually all the awards possible and is on the hunt for his first World Series in title.

Shohei Ohtani hits 11 homers in 20 swings during practice

The Los Angeles Dodgers will undoubtedly start the new MLB season with the most stacked roster in the country after multiple big-money signings headlined with Shohei Ohtani.

Expand Tweet

On Monday, they got the first glimpse of what they bought and gave fans plenty of reason to be optimistic. During the training session, Ohtani took 20 swings, out which 11 were homers.

The Japanese has been signed on a monstrous 10-year $700 million deal, with most of his payment due after the end of his contract.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.