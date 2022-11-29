A two-time All-Star, Trea Turner has become one of the most well-known players available as a free agent in MLB. Turner, who just completed his first season with 100 RBIs, is regarded as a possible franchise cornerstone going forward.

At 29 years old, he is still in his prime. It is also important to consider his ability to perform at the front of the lineup. This is why Turner has remained connected to a few teams with large fan bases, including his current Los Angeles Dodgers franchise and a rival NL East team.

Sherman's claim leads one to believe that Turner will arrive in Philadelphia after all. Turner is one of the most alluring alternatives available in the MLB free agent market, which is crowded with elite shortstop talent.

If the former NL hitting champion earned anything close to the $34.1 million Francisco Lindor makes with the New York Mets, who recently set the market, it wouldn't be shocking. According to at least one estimate, Trea Turner is expected to sign an eight-year, $264 million contract. His recent success suggests that this isn't completely out of the question.

Trea Turner's stats with the Dodgers

Trea Turner, who made his debut in 2015, was outstanding in 2018 and 2019, but it was the previous three years that saw the most growth for him.

Two All-Star appearances, a World Series championship with the Washington Nationals in 2019, and the 2021 batting title won by hitting. The 29-year-old has 328 hits in 148 games for both the Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. There is little doubt that he is one of, if not the best, shortstops in baseball.

He played in Los Angeles for the entire 2022 season, slashing 298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, and 27 stolen bases as a multi-tool player with a variety of game-changing abilities.

Turner has serviceable shortstop positional versatility and a career total of nine defensive runs saved above average. The Phillies, the defending National League champions, will undoubtedly benefit from Turner's desire to sign with them despite the fact that he will be a highly sought-after free agent this offseason.

Can the Phillies sign him?

Bryson Stott could go to second base for the Phillies, who can also bring in a powerful shortstop bat since Jean Segura is probably leaving town. Trea Turner is well-known in Philadelphia as a result of his time in Washington alongside Bryce Harper. Turner is the Phillies' top target as they prepare to make a major winter acquisition.

