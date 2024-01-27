"I think he is more polished than Jeter was at the same time" - Yankees great reserves high praise for Anthony Volpe with bold statement

In a notable moment of recognition, New York Yankees legend Willie Randolph has bestowed significant praise on second-year star Anthony Volpe as the team gears up for the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Volpe, a highly anticipated prospect, made his debut on Opening Day in 2023, fulfilling the hopes of fans who had eagerly awaited his impact since being selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hailing from New jersey and growing up as a Yankees fan, Volpe’s journey mirrored that of his idol, Derek Jeter, the greatest shortstop in franchise history. Despite a slow start, typical of most rookies, Volpe showed resilience and determination, catching the attention of Willie Randolph.

In an interview with Randy Miller of NJ.com, Randolph expressed his admiration for the young shortstop, going as far as to suggest that Volpe might be more polished than jeter was at a similar stage in his career.

"As a matter of fact, I think Anthony is more polished than Jeter was at the same time" - remarked Randolph.

Such a high praise from a New York Yankees great like Randolph carries significant weight, especially considering Jeter’s legendary status in the franchise’s history.

The acknowledgment comes as Volpe, at the age of 22, shoulders the responsibility of being the Yankees’ shortstop, a position with immense expectations and pressure.

Despite a challenging rookie season, Anthony Volpe was able to live up to the task as shortstop for the Yankees.

Volpe’s rookie season demonstrated his ability to handle the challenges of the role.

Volpe’s rookie season, marked by a .209 batting average, demonstrated his ability to handle the challenges of the role. Beyond the numbers, Volpe embodied the New York way, embracing both successes and setbacks with a resilient spirit.

As the Yankees head into the 2024 season, Volpe will be expected to continue to refine his skills and contribute to the team’s success. The recognition from Yankees greats, including bold predictions of future All-Star status, adds to the anticipation surrounding Anthony Volpe’s promising career.

The sentiments from Willie Randolph reflect the belief that Volpe’s growth, work ethic and potential will elevate him to the status of a perennial All-Star in the future. The Yankees, along with their fans, eagerly await the progression of the young star in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.