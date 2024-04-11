“I think they are pretty similar” – Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi compares Aaron Judge’s quiet leadership to club icon Derek Jeter

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has heard the Derek Jeter comparisons throughout his time in the Bronx. After being named captain in 2023, the comparisons only grew.

Judge has been baffled at the comparisons in the past. He does not believe he has accomplished anything near what Jeter has done in his career. However, his former manager, Joe Girardi thinks the two have more in common than Judge thinks.

Girardi recently joined former NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick on his Harvey Happy Hour podcast. He discusses how Judge is a quiet leader, much like Jeter was during his time in the Bronx.

"They're kind of quiet leaders in a sense where they are going to talk to players individually. They're never going to embarrass players, they're always going to act like their big brother, - stated Girardi.

"I mean Aaron Judge, I used to love to watch him because he would wait on the corner of the dugout until everyone got in the dugout, and then he would go down the stairs," said Girardi.

Both Judge and Jeter have a great understanding of the game and how the media works. They knew somebody was always watching them and made it a point to never publicly embarrass a teammate.

"It's more of a 'not in your face' type of leadership, more of a loving leadership, and I think they are pretty similar, actually" - said Girardi.

At the end of the day, the Yankees have a great leader in the clubhouse. However, fans are ready to see the club raise some championships before singing any more praise.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has some work to do before getting the praise Derek Jeter has gotten

New York Yankees - Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge (Image via Getty)

One of the biggest reasons Derek Jeter gets so much love is for his contribution to winning five World Series titles with the Yankees. That is likely out of the question for Aaron Judge, but he can help his club now.

The Bronx Bombers look great this season with the additions of guys like Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman. Going into Thursday, they are one of two teams that have reached 10 wins in the young season.

The Yanks certainly have the roster to make some noise this year, and be a true contender. The question is, can they stay healthy enough throughout the year?

