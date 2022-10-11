"I think retirement's great" - When New York Yankees star Derek Jeter's then-girlfriend Hannah Davis revealed the All-Star's MLB departure left them with more quality time

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is known for his unmatchable passion for baseball. Throughout his MLB career, he has purposely stayed away from controversies to focus solely on his MLB career and deliver his 100 percent. So much so that Derek only got married after his departure from Major League Baseball in 2014.

So when Jeter retired from MLB, he had a lot of spare time on hand to dedicate to his family and then-girlfriend Hannah Davis, which was previously not possible owing to his hectic playing schedule.

During a 2015 interview with television news personality Matt Lauer, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue fame, Hannah Davis didn't shy away from mentioning how Jeter's retirement turned out to be great. It left the pair with a lot of quality time to spend together and brew their romance.

"I think retirement's great."

"Derek Jeter retires No. 2 in style." - @NYT Fashion

Derek and Hannah started seeing each other in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend. Three years after dating, the pair got engaged in 2015 and got hitched the following year in a hush-hush ceremony.

"Derek tied the knot with Hannah Davis in style." - @TMZ TV

Currently, Derek and Hannah are parents to three lovely munchkins: Bella Raine (4), Story Grey (3), and River Rose (10 months).

Derek Jeter has completely turned into a family man

Derek Jeter Ceremony

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has embraced his fatherhood since the birth of his three kids. He has evolved into a real family man.

During a Q&A session on his Instagram account, Derek opened up about bits and pieces of his current life in Miami.

Derek said:

"I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third. Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day. It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could've imagined."

Recently, the entire Jeter family turned up for a celebration at Yankee Stadium to honor the MLB legend's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Derek's parents, Charles Jeter and Dorothy Jeter, and his sister, Sharlee Jeter, were also present at the ballpark to witness the glorious moment.

