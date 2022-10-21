New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is running out of excuses. The Yankees have lost their first two games against the Houston Astros and performed poorly. The lack of offensive production has hurt this team during the postseason. The Yankees scored just four total runs during their two losses at Minute Maid Park.

This has been a frustrating series for one of the most dominant offenses in the MLB. During the regular season, the Yankees led the American League in runs, home runs, and RBIs. A roster that combined for 254 home runs seems to have gone flat in the postseason. Boone was asked about his team's performance in the postgame interview.

"'I think the roof open kind of killed us. I think it's a 390' [foot] ball.' Aaron Boone thinks the roof open at Minute Maid Park tonight played an impact on Aaron Judge's flyout in the 8th inning"

Boone was referring to Aaron Judge's eighth-inning rocket to right field. The 390 foot shot looked like it could go all the way before Kyle Tucker plucked it out of the air.

New Yorkers have high expectations. Aaron Boone has failed to live up to those expectations. The Yankees are an organization where every year is championship or bust.

The former infielder is in his fifth season as the Yankees manager and is yet to reach the World Series. He has reached the playoffs every year but has failed to progress past the American League Championship series.

Aaron Boone is in his fifth season with the Yankees but is yet to reach a World Series

Aaron Boone watches his team warm up before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

Luis Severino, the Yankees' starting pitcher on the night, added his views to the monsterous shot by Judge. He backed his manager, agreeing that the Yankees were unlucky on the night.

Severino made a valid point. Alex Bregman's home run left the bat at 91 mph. Judge, on the other hand, was a 106 mph shot. Some would call that unlucky.

"Luis Severino talks about the 3-run home run surrendered to Alex Bregman tonight: "[Bregman] hit it at 91 mph. That's the only thing I'm gonna say. And Judge hit it at 106 mph and it didn't go out. I don't know, they got lucky" - Yankees Videos

The Yankees are now trailing the series 2-0. They return home to Yankee Stadium for the next two games. Aaron Boones is under heavy pressure from the fanbase. If the Yankees have any chance of reaching their first World Series since 2009, it's vital that they win game three.

