Aaron Judge's contract has been a dark cloud hanging over the New York Yankees organization. No one knows what the future holds for MLB's most dynamic and elite hitter. The Yankees have attempted, and failed, to re-sign Judge on several occasions.

With the Houston Astros winning the World Series, the offseason is now in full swing. Speculation is circling around Judge and what his next move will be. The Yankees outfielder has just completed one of the greatest seasons in modern-day baseball. Per TMZ, former Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher has given Yankees fans some hope regarding Judge's future.

"I think he signs a monster deal; 7, 8-year deal," said Swisher

Those words will be music to Yankees fan ears. The four-time All-Star has carried this Yankees offense on his shoulders all season. He is regarded by his teammates as the leader both on and off the field.

"Nick Swisher tells TMZ Sports Aaron Judge will re-sign with the Yankees this offseason for a monstrous 8-year deal." - TMZ

Nick Swisher is someone who understands the attraction of playing baseball in New York. He started his career with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox before moving to the Yankees in 2009. Swisher spoke about how difficult it was to move from New York to a smaller market team.

Swisher made some valid points when outlining the pros and cons for Judge. The main goal in New York is to win a championship. The team is close but is yet to find the right formula. Swisher's message to Judge was clear:

"We going to get the pieces around you. We have the core. We just haven't crossed that finish line yet."

Aaron Judge has remained coy about his future plans but has hinted at his desire to remain in New York. Swisher also believes that Judge could regret his decision to leave the Big Apple.

The New York Yankees' priority over the offseason will be to re-sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge runs in the outfield against the Houston Astros in game four of the ALCS

Aaron Judge rejected a seven-year, 213.5 million contract from the Yankees before the start of the season. Many believe he is demanding a longer term contract. Aaron Judge will be 31 years old next season, so age is a factor for the Yankees organization when determining the length of the contract.

"The 2022 Player of the Year & American League Outstanding Player of the Year, as voted by his peers Congratulations, @TheJudge44!" - New York Yankees

Swisher, though, is confident Aaron Judge will be wearing pinstripes next season. The attraction of playing in New York, Judge's love for the organization, and the quality of the team they have put around him are all points Swisher referred to.

"We put that C on his chest and the Yankees fans -- it makes everybody happy. 2023 New York Yankees World Series champs, baby!" concluded Swisher

Yankees fans looking for something to be optimistic about should listen to Nick Swisher's interview. His energy is contagious and he makes some valid points about Judge and the Yankees' future. There is a lot to look forward to for Yankees fans in 2023.

