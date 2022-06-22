“I think we’ve just got a lot of ‘dawg’ in us” - New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took a no-hitter into the 7th inning as Bombers register 50th win of the season

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last game pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees ended up winning 4-2.

Cole exited the game after giving up just one earned run through 7 1/3 innings. The Yankees then took a late lead in the ninth to put them ahead. Since the Rays tied the game up at two after Cole went out, he was ultimately given a no decision on the game. This did not stop him from highly praising his team.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gerrit Cole gets a standing ovation in Tampa as he exits in the 8th Gerrit Cole gets a standing ovation in Tampa as he exits in the 8th https://t.co/e5rsxRQpQK

"Gerrit Cole gets a standing ovation in Tampa as he exits in the 8th" - Talkin' Yanks

In a postgame interview, Gerrit Cole had a lot of positives to say about the Yankees and their win against their division rivals.

When asked about the team, Cole said, "We love to play every pitch. Whether we're winning or whether we're losing, it's just a focus on one pitch at a time."

This is definitely true when watching the Yankees play baseball. Even when they are losing, they always stay competitive and energized, which ultimately results in late wins like this one. This win over the Tampa Bay Rays marks the Yankees' 50th win on the season. They are the first team to reach this milestone.

StatMuse @statmuse



@YankeesMuse The Yankees are the first team in MLB this season to 50 wins. The Yankees are the first team in MLB this season to 50 wins.@YankeesMuse https://t.co/SaINOASpBV

"The Yankees are the first team in MLB this season to 50 wins." - StatMuse

The New York Yankees are a powerhouse this season, having the best record in baseball as of now. They have seemed almost unbeatable, and will be a force to reckon with later in the year.

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees are the best team in baseball

Anthony Rizzo returns the ball to Gerrit Cole during a New York Yankees v Texas Rangers game.

The New York Yankees are now 50-17. This is a very impressive record considering that the next best team, crosstown rival New York Mets, have seven more losses. This sheer dominance is because the Yankees have a very well-balanced team with both elite pitching and hitting.

Offensively, the Yankees lead all of baseball in team home runs with 111. They are first in slugging percentage and OPS as well. This is partly due to Aaron Judge, who is on pace to have a record-breaking season. The rest of the lineup is all perfoming well.

On the mound, the starting rotation has been locked down this season. The Yankees have the lowest team earned run average with just a 2.94. Gerrit Cole has the second-highest ERA in their rotation, despite having a dominant year.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gerrit Cole tonight:



7.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 12 SO, 3 BB, 111 P



Season ERA: 3.14 Gerrit Cole tonight:7.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 12 SO, 3 BB, 111 PSeason ERA: 3.14 https://t.co/qyc5sxD088

"Gerrit Cole tonight:7.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 12 SO, 3 BB, 111 P, Season ERA: 3.14" - Talkin' Yanks

The New York Yankees currently have some of the best team hitting and pitching in all of the MLB. If they can keep this up, the Yankees are going to be a scary team come October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far