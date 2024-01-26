"I think they are well equipped to destroy people” - MLB broadcaster reserves high hopes for a stacked Yankees lineup ahead of forthcoming season

The New York Yankees made some fantastic moves this offseason and will have the added firepower of some players who missed most of the 2023 season due to injuries in the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

MLB broadcaster Brandon Tierney spoke highly of the Bronx Bombers, stating that this unit had the potential to be the best Yankee team. Furthermore, he believes they are well equipped with skilled players in every position to instill fear among other ballclubs in the league.

"I think this is the best Yankee team in a long time," Tierney said. "When the Yankees show up to Tampa, the first guy coming off the bus is the reigning Cy Young winner. The second guy off the bus is arguably the best all-around player in baseball.

"The third guy off the bus is one of the best lefty hitters I’ve ever seen, who is just entering his prime … maybe the fourth guy is a rookie shortstop who won a Gold Glove and might be a 30/30 player this year. That’s just the starting point.

"(Jasson) Dominguez will be back in center field this season, and he’ll hit bombs … I think the Yankees are the best team in the American League. I think they are well equipped to destroy people."

The Yanks understood the assignment of bolstering the outfield and the bullpen; thereby, they signed outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in a seven-player trade deal.

New York has also moved for former Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo and former Toronto Blue Jays ace pitcher Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal. The Yankees expect a healthy return for their southpaw Nestor Cortes and star slugger Anthony Rizzo. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had a subpar season, while captain Aaron Judge couldn't exact his exploits from the historic 2022 season.

Judge could only play in 106 games in 2023 due to several trips to the injured list. Nevertheless, he slugged 37 home runs with 75 RBI while hitting 267/.406/.613.

Juan Soto played in 162 games and had a 275/410/.519 slash line. His 35 home runs set a new career high for a single season, while his 109 RBI nearly set a new record (he drove in 110 in 2019).

New York Yankees will look to reorganize their hitting lineup next season

Since joining the Yankees in 2018, Stanton has served as their primary cleanup hitter. It may be time to make him earn the spot at DH again. Particularly if reducing Gleyber Torres and Rizzo in the batting order—both of whom were more effective in 2023—will be necessary to move Stanton back to the No. 4 position.

It would be wise for the Yankees to allow Soto to hit third, as everyone is aware of his preference for that position. Not only that, but Judge has alternated between the top three positions in the lineup, including first. Thus, the Yankee captain is versatile enough to play at any of those spots.

It is also possible for the Bronx Bombers to start Verdugo at first base, as he has led off in 19.7% (113) of his career starts (571).

