"I thought Derek Jeter was a pitcher, I didn't know at all" - When Yankees legend's wife Hannah made honest admission about first meeting with husband

During his time in the big leagues, Derek Jeter was an enigma for the New York Yankees. He stepped on the scene, quickly turning heads and winning the AL Rookie of the Year in 1996, and did not look back.

He helped the Bronx Bombers capture five World Series titles from 1996 to 2009. Jeter was the face of the franchise and one of the most recognizable faces in baseball.

However, that did not mean everybody knew who he was. During a 2017 article via The Players' Tribune, Jeter's wife Hannah revealed she had no clue what position he played when they originally met in 2012.

"I thought he was a pitcher. I know it sounds strange that I didn't know he was a shortstop. When a mutual friend introduced us while I was at dinner with my mom in New York, I didn't really know who Derek was at all," said Hannah.

Derek and Hannah met through a mutual friend while out at dinner in New York. At first, she thought Jeter was a pitcher, not the captain of the most successful MLB in history.

"I'd been living in the city for a couple of years - and I know I saw Yankees hats and probably a Jeter jersey or two (or 100), but they didn't register. I grew up in the Virgin Islands, on St. Thomas, which is only about three miles wide. Baseball wasn't really 'a thing.' We didn't have professional teams to obsess over so I was never a baseball fan," said Hannah.

Hannah was in awe watching Yankees fans cheer on Derek Jeter for the first time

After Hannah and Derek Jeter started to get comfortable, the offseason came to a close and it was time for the slugger to get back to the grind. She was nearly speechless when he invited her first Yankees game.

"It was a wild feeling, seeing all of that affection, live and up close. It felt almost as if New York and I were dating the same person. As if I was in love with the same person as millions of other people" said Hannah.

Hannah saw the overwhelming amount of love Jeter received from the fanbase and could not believe it. He meant as much to the fans as he did to her.

She quickly realized just how important Derek Jeter was and how much he meant to the city. However, that did not deter her from marrying him during the summer of 2016.

