"I thought the Dodgers ruined baseball?", "But some owners wanna cry poor" - Fans react as MLB hit record-breaking $12.1B revenue

Many over the years have suggested that the MLB was dying out. It became a common thought amongst many, but not in the eyes of those who eat, sleep and breathe this sport.

According to Forbes, the league is in a fantastic spot. They reported $12.1 billion in generated revenue for the 2024 fiscal year. That's the highest the league has seen, breaking 2023's $11.6 billion in revenue.

That's a $500 million increase from the previous season. This figure excludes any other companies owned by the teams or mixed-use developments throughout stadiums which bring in even more revenue.

With the news, some fans are wondering why other teams aren't following the same lead as the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are getting further and further ahead of other teams that have the means to sign stars to big-time contracts.

"But I thought the dodgers ruined baseball?," one fan posted.

"But some owners wanna cry poor," said another.

"I keep being told baseball is dead," said another.

Attendance numbers were through the roof in 2024. It was the highest league-wide attendance since 2017, which means the MLB is hotter than ever.

"Baseball isn't dying it's just getting better," said another.

"Again, baseball is in a great spot. Time to keep pushing," said another.

"Lol at a lockout," said another.

MLB is not without its issues heading into the 2025 season

While the revenue and attendance are riding a high, MLB still has a few issues going into the 2025 season. One of these issues includes some teams' home stadiums.

The Athletics will be playing in Sacramento for the next few seasons while their Las Vegas stadium is being built. The Tampa Bay Rays will also be without their home stadium this season after Hurricane Milton caused havoc on Tropicana Field.

Another pressing issue that has been on fans' minds over the last few years is TV blackouts. These are rules that prevent fans from watching a game in a certain area outside the local broadcast.

Some fans have been unable to watch games where they don't receive local broadcast coverage. You also cannot forget about the games that were streamed exclusively on networks like Apple TV or Peacock.

While revenue and fan attendance are up, MLB still has some work to do going into 2025.

