"I thought you were getting baptized for a second" - Astros star Alex Bregman makes a splash with cold therapy dip, fans leave jokes on thin ice

Ice baths have become all the rage in sports, and Alex Bregman is fully on board. The All-Star third baseman uses them as a recovery method, as they're generally very good for one's body. He shared to Instagram his recovery day, which included a low 30-degree ice plunge.

It had to be exceptionally cold and extremely difficult to sit in for so long. Nevertheless, Bregman stuck it out and shared it on Instagram to inspire his followers. Unfortunately, many of them mistook the image at first glance and had a few jokes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans of Alex Bregman reacted to his latest Instagram photo

Bregman's expression on the first image and the way he was sitting in a tub had many believing he was posting a baptism or something like it. The video and other pictures that followed had fans cracking up as well.

Will Alex Bregman remain an Astro?

Alex Bregman has not played for a team other than the Houston Astros, but that could change eventually. He's older and getting more expensive, and the team has a lot of young talent that isn't cheap.

Alex Bregman may not be an Astro forever

Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are superstars and demand the payment of one as a result. Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and others are young players sure to cost GM Dana Brown quite a lot.

One MLB insider believes this might force the team to trade Bregman:

"I think there is a chance that he may not even be playing in Houston this year. You start to hear his name mentioned in trade rumors. ... Quietly, if I'm Dana Brown, I can't re-sign him, okay? They're not going to pay him. ... There's no chance he's staying there.

"If you're Dana Brown, I can't sign him. ... I wouldn't be surprised. ... There are teams out there that are definitely interested if he's available. They're not shopping him, but they're listening."

Thus far, there's been no chatter along these lines, but it could eventually happen. He's going to be a free agent the year after this one, so everything could be on the table.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.