For one last time, Miguel Cabrera will grace the MLB for a full regular season. The Detroit Tigers' legendary slugger has hinted this year that 2023 could be his last. He recently confirmed in an interview with MLB.com's Christina De Nicola ahead of his own foundation's gala night that will raise money for charity.

"It feels a little weird to say that," he said. "I thought I'm not going to say never, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball." Ahead of his charity gala this week in Miami, Miguel Cabrera reiterates to @CDeNicola13 that 2023 will be his final season.

"It feels a little weird to say that," he said. "I thought I'm not going to say never, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball." - Miguel Cabrera via Christina De Nicola and Jason Beck

Cabrera had a historic 2022 season, becoming only the 33rd player in history to reach 3,000 hits. Just two weeks later, he hit his 600th double, joining Albert Pujols and Hank Aaron on an exclusive list of players with at least 3,000 hits, 600 doubles, and 500 home runs.

The future Hall-of-Famer was sparingly used in the Detroit Tigers' lost season. In 433 plate appearances, Cabrera batted .254/.305/.317 with five home runs and 43 RBIs.

Also in the interview, Cabrera shared that he wishes to remain healthy for his retirement season. He was temporarily shelved for a week in September when he had a left biceps strain.

Miguel Cabrera to suit up for Venezuela in World Baseball Classic

World Baseball Classic - Pool D - Game 7 - Venezuela v Italy

After appearing in all four prior editions of the World Baseball Classic, Miguel Cabrera will suit up one last time for his native Venezuela in the competition's fifth edition in 2023.

Venezuela only had one podium finish in the event that came in 2009 when they placed third. When the tournament kicks off on March 2023, Cabrera will be surrounded by a handful of MLB stars led by Jose Altuve, Andres Gimenez, and Salvador Perez.

Cabrera's Venezuela squad will play against the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Israel, and Nicaragua in Pool D. The matches are scheduled to be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

