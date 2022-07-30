"I told Aaron the ghosts would show up eventually" - Derek Jeter recalls exchange with current New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone following his 2003 ALCS-winning walk-off

Episodes 3 and 4 of “The Captain” - Derek Jeter’s career-documentary aired on Thursday night, one right after the other.

Just as he did during the first two episodes, Jeter continued to live-tweet during the broadcast. During the fourth episode, Jeter recalled an exchange with Aaron Boone - now the New York Yankees skipper - following their 2003 ALCS win.

Boone was the Yankees’ hero that night after he hit the decisive walk-off and was greeted by Jeter right after the crowning moment. Jeter referenced his belief that the ghosts of great players and great teams watched over the Old Yankee Stadium.

After Boone sealed the Yankees' return to the World Series, Jeter jokingly attributed some of that credit to paranormal activity.

"I told Aaron the ghosts would show up eventually. #TheCaptain" - Derek Jeter

The fourth episode also touched down upon baseball taking a backseat following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It explored how the Yankees tried to provide a semblance of normalcy to the people of New York during those catastrophic times.

The episode also followed Jeter’s journey to being named the Yankees captain, which he described as one of the greatest honors of his career.

Derek Jeter’s documentary is leaving no stone unturned

The first episode of “The Captain” gave fans a glimpse into Derek Jeter’s childhood and his ascension from baseball wonderkid in Kalamazoo to his early days under the Yankees umbrella.

The second episode focused on Jeter’s title-winning debut season in 1996. The third episode touched down on the Yankees’ second and third championships (1999 and 2000) during their historic "three-peat".

As expected, we also got to see more on Jeter’s rivalry with Alex Rodriguez. The pair had a well-publicized fallout following comments made by Rodriguez, then a Texas Rangers player, during a 2001 interview with Esquire magazine.

During that interview, A-Rod was asked for his opinion on Jeter’s character and to which, he had replied:

“Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead. He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun... You go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern.”

We are now past the halfway mark, and only three episodes of “The Captain” remain. Here is the complete schedule for the remaining chapters:

Episode 5: Thursday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Thursday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET

