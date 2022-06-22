“I was told the Astros were only good because they cheated” - New York Mets fans resort to trolling after Jose Altuve hits a home run to give the Houston Astros a lead  

Jose Altuve just broke a short scoreless drought between two offensive juggernauts, the Houston Astros and the New York Mets.

To be clear, it was a short drought; one you might call negligible. It only lasted for the first three innings of Tuesday's game between the two squads at Minute Maid Park.

Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy held the 45-24 Mets scoreless through three and, at the time of writing, continues to do so. Trevor Williams started for the Mets.

In the bottom of the third inning, Altuve decided he had had enough of the defensive ballgame. With a 2-1 count, Williams delivered an offspeed pitch down in the zone. Altuve kicked and drove it on a line to left field. He raced around the bases, not thinking it would get out of the park.

By the time he reached second base, Altuve realized the ball had sailed over the left field wall. He slowed to a trot and rounded third base.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ José Altuve gets the Astros on the board first! José Altuve gets the Astros on the board first! https://t.co/Yjl0YtEmxR

It was his 13th home run of the year and his 24th run batted in. The Houston Astros superstar hasn't been putting together one of his best campaigns, but it's still solid. He's hitting .274 over 201 at bats so far.

New York Mets fans didn't like seeing him hit that home run. Here's how they reacted to it on Twitter.

LOLMets™ @MetsMike_129 I was told the Astros were only good bc they cheated I was told the Astros were only good bc they cheated

New York Mets not happy with Jose Altuve's home run

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit his 13th home run of the season on Tuesday night against the New York Mets

This Mets fan got right down to business by calling Altuve a "fraud." The criticism stems from his participation in the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

This user isn't Altuve's biggest fan either.

This Astros fan jumped in to say that Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez are both leading in their respective categories on the American League's All-Star Game ballot.

Christina 🦋 @ItsChristinaW Altuve and Yordan homer and they are in 1st in all star voting! You love to see it!! Altuve and Yordan homer and they are in 1st in all star voting! You love to see it!!

This Astros fan called Altuve the "king of New York."

BWA @IvanCar26 @dailymlbtweets Remove that stupid Statue of Liberty and replace it with King Altuve. The king of NY. @dailymlbtweets Remove that stupid Statue of Liberty and replace it with King Altuve. The king of NY.

Meanwhile, this fan account shared the in-depth statistics of Altuve's home run. It would've been a home run in just eight of the league's 30 ballparks.

Simon Miller @SyMill_Baseball



Each Home Run for Jose Altuve has...

AVG Exit Velo: 102.08 mph

AVG Launch Angle: 30.77 deg

AVG Proj. Distance: 385.15 ft

Would dong in 20.85/30 MLB ballparks



Automated Reply from twitter.com/13925405264658… Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#LevelUp



Home Run



Exit velo: 106.1 mph

Launch angle: 21 deg

Proj. distance: 355 ft



This would have been a home run in 8/30 MLB ballparks



NYM (0) @ HOU (1)

3rd Jose Altuve vs Trevor WilliamsHome RunExit velo: 106.1 mphLaunch angle: 21 degProj. distance: 355 ftThis would have been a home run in 8/30 MLB ballparksNYM (0) @ HOU (1)3rd Jose Altuve vs Trevor Williams#LevelUpHome Run 💣Exit velo: 106.1 mphLaunch angle: 21 degProj. distance: 355 ftThis would have been a home run in 8/30 MLB ballparksNYM (0) @ HOU (1)🔻 3rd https://t.co/f4UuSoWocD 12 HR on the season for Jose Altuve #LevelUp Each Home Run for Jose Altuve has...AVG Exit Velo: 102.08 mphAVG Launch Angle: 30.77 degAVG Proj. Distance: 385.15 ftWould dong in 20.85/30 MLB ballparksAutomated Reply from @SyMill_Baseball 12 HR on the season for Jose Altuve #LevelUpEach Home Run for Jose Altuve has...AVG Exit Velo: 102.08 mphAVG Launch Angle: 30.77 degAVG Proj. Distance: 385.15 ftWould dong in 20.85/30 MLB ballparksAutomated Reply from @SyMill_Baseball twitter.com/13925405264658…

This Mets fan thinks Altuve began a chain reaction of bad events against pitcher Trevor Williams.

John S. Gibb @JohnSGibb When Altuve hit his shot, I thought "OK, Williams is still doing fine. It's one run. Alvarez's shot ... and Tucker's near miss have me a bit nervous... #LGM When Altuve hit his shot, I thought "OK, Williams is still doing fine. It's one run. Alvarez's shot ... and Tucker's near miss have me a bit nervous... #LGM

One Astros fan called Altuve the mayor of Houston.

D’Armon @darmondejean Nothing but respect for the Mayor of our great city, Jose Altuve! #LevelUp Nothing but respect for the Mayor of our great city, Jose Altuve! #LevelUp

At the time of writing, the Houston Astros are up 3-0 on the New York Mets in the fourth inning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far