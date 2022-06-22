“I was told the Astros were only good because they cheated” - New York Mets fans resort to trolling after Jose Altuve hits a home run to give the Houston Astros a lead  

Create
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit a solo home run on Tuesday to give his team a 1-0 lead over the New York Mets.
Peter J. Wilson
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
Modified Jun 22, 2022 07:07 AM IST

Jose Altuve just broke a short scoreless drought between two offensive juggernauts, the Houston Astros and the New York Mets.

To be clear, it was a short drought; one you might call negligible. It only lasted for the first three innings of Tuesday's game between the two squads at Minute Maid Park.

Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy held the 45-24 Mets scoreless through three and, at the time of writing, continues to do so. Trevor Williams started for the Mets.

In the bottom of the third inning, Altuve decided he had had enough of the defensive ballgame. With a 2-1 count, Williams delivered an offspeed pitch down in the zone. Altuve kicked and drove it on a line to left field. He raced around the bases, not thinking it would get out of the park.

By the time he reached second base, Altuve realized the ball had sailed over the left field wall. He slowed to a trot and rounded third base.

José Altuve gets the Astros on the board first! https://t.co/Yjl0YtEmxR

It was his 13th home run of the year and his 24th run batted in. The Houston Astros superstar hasn't been putting together one of his best campaigns, but it's still solid. He's hitting .274 over 201 at bats so far.

New York Mets fans didn't like seeing him hit that home run. Here's how they reacted to it on Twitter.

I was told the Astros were only good bc they cheated

New York Mets not happy with Jose Altuve's home run

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit his 13th home run of the season on Tuesday night against the New York Mets
This Mets fan got right down to business by calling Altuve a "fraud." The criticism stems from his participation in the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

@DeeshaThosar Altuve is a fraud

This user isn't Altuve's biggest fan either.

Jose altuve you cheatin ass little prick #NYMvsHOU

This Astros fan jumped in to say that Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez are both leading in their respective categories on the American League's All-Star Game ballot.

Altuve and Yordan homer and they are in 1st in all star voting! You love to see it!!

This Astros fan called Altuve the "king of New York."

@dailymlbtweets Remove that stupid Statue of Liberty and replace it with King Altuve. The king of NY.

Meanwhile, this fan account shared the in-depth statistics of Altuve's home run. It would've been a home run in just eight of the league's 30 ballparks.

12 HR on the season for Jose Altuve #LevelUpEach Home Run for Jose Altuve has...AVG Exit Velo: 102.08 mphAVG Launch Angle: 30.77 degAVG Proj. Distance: 385.15 ftWould dong in 20.85/30 MLB ballparksAutomated Reply from @SyMill_Baseball twitter.com/13925405264658…

This Mets fan thinks Altuve began a chain reaction of bad events against pitcher Trevor Williams.

When Altuve hit his shot, I thought "OK, Williams is still doing fine. It's one run. Alvarez's shot ... and Tucker's near miss have me a bit nervous... #LGM

One Astros fan called Altuve the mayor of Houston.

Nothing but respect for the Mayor of our great city, Jose Altuve! #LevelUp

At the time of writing, the Houston Astros are up 3-0 on the New York Mets in the fourth inning.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

