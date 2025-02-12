"I was told you're a b**ch" - Joe Kelly's wife Ashley reveals first impression of Justin Turner's spouse Kourtney

After playing hard to get and holding out as long as she could, Ashley Kelly, wife of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, finally appeared on the Holding Kourt Podcast to discuss several things with fellow baseball partner Kourtney Turner, wife of free agent Justin Turner.

After exchanging pleasantries, the interview started with Kourtney asking Ashley what her first impression of her was. Immediately following a chuckle, Ashley said:

"I don't think this would come as a surprise to you. Or if it did, I'm sorry. But, I was told you're a b**ch."

"But when I really saw you I was like, oh ... She's beautiful, right? We clicked right away, so I was good hopefully. Straight," Ashley added.

Kourtney then asked as to how many individuals informed Ashley that she wasn't the nicest person, and whether those comments came mostly from people affiliated with the Dodgers or others within the group.

"I don't remember. This was a bit ago. I would say multiple people. Let me name them," Ashley added.

Ashley then relayed her first impression of Kourtney. She went back to the 2018 World Series against Boston when Joe Kelly made a ton of appearances for the Red Sox who went on to win the title in five games.

"When I met you, I felt like you knew more about me than I told you. So I didn't know if you creeped, or if other people had said something," Kourtney said.

The two exchanged similar ideas of when changing teams, they could start fresh and be whoever they want to be. Each agreed that it never turns out that way. Ashley closed the segment out by comparing the two baseball wives.

"You're direct," Ashley said. "Your vibe is similar to mine a bit. You're more a direct wit kind of situation. You're more like ... if you don't like somebody, I feel like people don't know it. Where I, I just avoid them."

Justin Turner's wife Kourtney speaks about being an MLB wife

Kourtney Turner went on record saying that she loves the baseball life, but that it's not without stressful moments. She said you just have to roll with it, but is also aware that they live a blessed lifestyle because of it.

"I absolutely love the game and traveling, but it’s not without its stressful moments," she said. "You have to be able to roll with it, but we live a very blessed lifestyle."

As of now, Justin Turner remains a free agent entering Spring Training. The 16-year veteran, who split last season between the Mariners and Blue Jays, posted a 1.5 WAR, making it likely he will find a landing spot in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile. Joe Kelly is also a free agent and could re-sign with the Dodgers as they aim to defend their World Series title in 2025.

