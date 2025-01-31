Justin Turner's wife Kourtney gets honest about "MLB wife" life

On the outside, being the wife of an MLB star like Justin Turner may seem like a life anyone would want. His wife Kourtney Turner shed light on the reality.

MLB stars have to go through a rigorous 162-game schedule, and this is without Spring Training. Half of those games are on the road, which keeps them away from their family.

In those times, their partners have to manage all the workload at home, from taking care of kids to making time for themselves and their businesses. Things can get overwhelming at times, and Kourtney cannot agree more.

On Thursday, she took to social media to post a photo alongside her husband, while addressing a query from a fan asking her how she felt about life as an “MLB wife” and whether she enjoyed the frequent travel.

"I absolutely love the game and traveling, but it’s not without its stressful moments," she said. "You have to be able to roll with it, but we live a very blessed lifestyle."

Justin Turner's wife Kourtney Turner opened up on time spent in Toronto/Canada

Justin Turner spent a short and sweet stint with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024. Last offseason, the third baseman signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Blue Jays. Turner's wife Kourtney welcomed their first son, Bo Jordan Turner, in July in Toronto.

During Thursday's Q&A session, one fan asked the MLB wife about her time in Canada, to which she replied:

"Obviously my little dual citizen being born there, but we also loved the people - the Jays staff was A+. I'll miss hearing those accents around me in the stands & my tableside Caesar from Jacobs & Co," she wrote.

However, shortly after, Turner was traded away by the Blue Jays to the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline, marking the end of the family's time in Toronto, Canada.

Now that Justin Turner is a free agent, the family will again be on the move this offseason if he gets signed.

